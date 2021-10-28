Intel Officials 12th Generation Alder Lake Processors with Hybrid Architecture

After numerous rumors and leaks, Intel made official this Wednesday (27) the 12th generation of Alder Lake processors, led by the Core i9 12900K, the most powerful CPU for gaming, according to the company. In addition to marking the first lithography change in years with the arrival of the 10nm Intel 7 process, the releases bring one of the company’s biggest architectural changes with the adoption of a hybrid design, similar to cell phone chips.

Intel Alder Lake Family Debuts Hybrid Architecture and 10nm

The new Intel Alder Lake processor family comprises two sets of cores for different tasks: the Performance Cores, or P-Cores, based on the Golden Cove microarchitecture for high-performance processing, and the Efficient Cores, or E-Cores, equipped with Gracemont microarchitecture for simpler background tasks.

The line reunites all segments after two years, and will serve from tablets and devices aimed at high efficiency, to high-performance enthusiast machines, with TDPs between 7 W and 125 W. In total, there will be 60 different processors, with the first releases the 6 K-series desktop models being overclocking enabled.

The great asset of the 12th generation Alder Lake is the use of hybrid architecture, mixing high-performance cores with low-power cores (Image: Press Release/Intel)

The chips are also the first on the market to support RAM in the new DDR5 protocol, with speeds of up to 4,800 MT/s, in addition to the PCI-E 5.0 bus, which offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-E 4.0. Still, all are compatible with DDR4 memories, in addition to the aforementioned PCI-E 4.0 bus, and even PCI-E 3.0.

To ensure maximum compatibility with the hybrid architecture, the family employs the so-called Intel Thread Director, a hardware-level solution that evaluates requested tasks in real time and tells the operating system which core they should be routed to. Despite this, the ideal hybrid processing scenario is only achieved with Windows 11, optimized for the 12th generation of the company.

The most powerful enthusiast model is the Core i9 12900K, with 16 cores and 24 threads — the solution uses 8 P-Cores with Hyper-Threading running at up to 5.2 GHz, along with 8 E-Cores running at up to 3, 9 GHz. There is also 30 MB of L3 cache, 14 MB of L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU, 125 W TDP and estimated maximum consumption of 241 W.

Announced by Intel as “the fastest gamer CPU in the world”, the Core i9 12900K features 16 cores and 24 threads, running at up to 5.2 GHz (Image: Press Release/Intel)

Intel introduced five other CPUs from the family, including the high-end Core i7 12700K and the mid-range Core i5 12600K. The more robust of the two, the Core i7 12700K offers 12 cores and 20 threads, being 8 P-Cores with Hyper-Threading running at up to 5.0 GHz, along with 4 E-Cores running at up to 3.8 GHz. MB of L3 cache, 12 MB of L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU, 125 W TDP and estimated maximum consumption of 190 W.

Meanwhile, the Core i5 12600K employs 10 cores and 16 threads, with 6 P-Cores with Hyper-Threading running at up to 4.9GHz and 4 E-Cores running at up to 3.7GHz. There is 20MB of L3 cache, 9.5MB of L2 cache, Intel UHD Graphics 770 GPU, 125W TDP and estimated maximum consumption of 150W. The other three models are members of the KF series, whose only difference is their absence of integrated GPUs.

Up to 100% earnings on professional games and apps

Intel claims the Core i9 12900K is “the fastest gaming processor in the world”, surpassing AMD’s current leader Ryzen 9 5950X and delivering huge gains over its predecessor Core i9 11900K. The release is reported to deliver up to 25% higher frame rates in Troy: A Total War Saga, up to 28% higher in Hitman 3, and up to 23% higher in Far Cry 6, titles known to be CPU-heavy, in comparison. to the 11th generation.

Another highlight is the performance of games during content transmission, boosted by the use of hybrid architecture. The giant explains that while the heavy tasks of the games being played are under the responsibility of the P-Cores, the lighter streaming workloads are sent to the E-Cores, optimizing the processing.

The Alienware Aurora R13 is one of the first desktops on the market to feature the new Intel Alder Lake processors (Image: Press Release/Intel)

In this scenario, the chip guarantees to deliver frame rates up to 84% higher compared to the previous generation in the example given by the company, with the game Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord and the OBS streaming program.

The new hybrid architecture also promises to substantially benefit professionals. The higher speed RAM, together with the combination of P-Colors and E-Colors, would deliver up to 36% better performance in image editing, up to 32% better in video editing, up to 37% faster in 3D modeling and up to 100% superior in multi-frame rendering using the Adobe suite and Autodesk modeling tools.

Overclocking, connectivity and notebooks

Overclocking enthusiasts will also be well served with Alder Lake chips, which support the procedure in both P-Cores and E-Cores, as well as DDR5 RAM, which debuts the new Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0, now equipped with customizable profiles and greater overclocking flexibility. Another new feature to debut with the Core i9 12900K is the Intel Speed ​​Optimizer, which performs automatic overclocking with one click through the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) program.

Furthermore, Intel promises high connection speed with support for expansion via external devices and very low latency with the adoption of Thunderbolt 4 connections and integrated Wi-Fi 6E network. Some of the future processors will also have optional 5G network support.

Also during the presentation, the company quickly mentioned the notebook models. Details about the settings have not been released, but it has been confirmed that the solutions will be shipped to manufacturers in November, which reinforces rumors that the official announcement of the Alder Lake mobile family should take place in early 2022.

Price and availability

The 12th generation of Intel Alder Lake processors goes on pre-sale this Wednesday, October 27th, and goes on sale officially next Thursday, November 4th. With the exception of the Core i5 12600KF, the new products are already available in the Brazilian market, with the following suggested prices:

Intel Core i5 12600K — from BRL 2,499.90

from BRL 2,499.90 Intel Core i7 12700KF — from BRL 3,399.90

— from BRL 3,399.90 Intel Core i7 12700K — from BRL 3,499.90

— from BRL 3,499.90 Intel Core i9 12900KF — from BRL 4,899.90

— from BRL 4,899.90 Intel Core i9 12900K — from BRL 4,999.90

12th generation Intel Alder Lake: datasheet

Processor Cores (P-Colors + E-Colors) Threads L3 cache L2 cache Base clock (P-Core/E-Core) Clock boost (P-Core/E-Core) Integrated GPU RAM speed RAM capacity Consumption (TDP) i9-12900K 16 (8P + 8E) 24 30 MB 14 MB 3.2GHz/2.4GHz 5.2GHz/3.9GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W i9-12900KF 16 (8P + 8E) 24 30 MB 14 MB 3.2GHz/2.4GHz 5.2GHz/3.9GHz AT DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W i7-12700K 12 (8P + 4E) 20 25 MB 12 MB 3.6GHz/2.7GHz 5.0GHz/3.8GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W i7-12700KF 12 (8P + 4E) 20 25 MB 12 MB 3.6GHz/2.7GHz 5.0GHz/3.8GHz AT DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W i5-12600K 10 (6P + 4E) 16 20 MB 9.5 MB 3.7GHz/2.8GHz 4.9GHz/3.6GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W i5-12600KF 10 (6P + 4E) 16 20 MB 9.5 MB 3.7GHz/2.8GHz 4.9GHz/3.6GHz AT DDR5 to 4,800 MT/s DDR4 at 3,200 MT/s Up to 128GB 125W

Source: Intel