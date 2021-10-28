Intel Unveils 12th Generation Desktop Processors | plates

Intel unveiled, this Wednesday (27), its new 12th generation desktop processors. Available in six options, the chips arrive in Core i5, i7 and i9 categories with a hybrid architecture that promises 19% higher overall speed and up to twice as much speed in content creation, compared to the previous generation. The releases also mark the transition to RAM memory in the DDR5 standard and the PCIe 5.0 interface.

The highlight is the i9-12900K, which the manufacturer says is the “best gaming processor in the world”. The model, which promises to surpass AMD’s Ryzen 5950x, has 16 cores and 24 threads, in addition to turbo boost of up to 5.2 GHz. According to the manufacturer, the top-of-the-line surpasses the i9–11900K predecessor by 50% spending less energy. The pre-sale of the chips starts on November 4th and prices start at US$264 (about R$1,470, in direct conversion).

Intel unveils 12th generation desktop processors — Photo: Press Release/Intel

Previously called “Alder Lake”, Intel’s 12th generation processors also include the Core i7-12700K, with 12 cores and 20 threads, and the Core i5-12-700K, with 10 cores and 16 threads. To complete, the three chips are available in the KF variant, whose difference is the absence of the integrated graphics solution Intel UHD Graphics 770.

Intel’s hybrid architecture is a combination of so-called P-cores (performance cores) with E-cores (efficiency cores). The manufacturer’s promise is to reach new levels of multi-thread performance, an important feature for professional gamers and content creators.

Technical sheet and prices Processor Graphics Cores/threads Cache (L3/L2) Base clock (P-core/E-core) turbo clock Suggested price i9-12900K Intel UHD Graphics 770 16/24 30MB/14MB 3.2GHz/2.4GHz up to 5.2 GHz US$ 589 (about R$ 3,280) i9-12900KF – 16/24 30MB/14MB 3.2GHz/2.4GHz up to 5.2 GHz US$ 564 (about R$ 3,150) i7-12700K Intel UHD Graphics 770 12/20 25 MB/12 MB 3.6GHz/2.7GHz up to 5.0 GHz US$409 (about R$2,280) i7-12700KF – 12/20 25 MB/12 MB 3.6GHz/2.7GHz up to 5.0 GHz US$ 384 (about R$ 2,140) i5-12600K Intel UHD Graphics 770 10/16 20MB/9.5MB 3.7GHz/2.8GHz up to 4.9 GHz US$289 (about R$1,610) i5-12600KF – 10/16 20MB/9.5MB 3.7GHz/2.8GHz up to 4.9 GHz US$264 (about R$1,470)

In recent days, a benchmark leak has indicated that the i9-12900K may be faster than the M1 Max, Apple’s recent release.