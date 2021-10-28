Investment in fixed income indexed to inflation stands out with high interest rates – 10/27/2021 – Market

The increase in the Selic rate by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the BC (Central Bank) this Wednesday (27) by 1.5 percentage points, to 7.75% per year, placed fixed income, in particular debentures incentives, with a large advantage in relation to other investments, according to a survey by the search engine for financial investments Yubb.

Faced with the uncertain scenario, however, analysts reinforce recommendations for investments in fixed income with a conservative profile, with emphasis on government bonds indexed to inflation.

With the Selic at 7.75%, the subsidized debentures have an estimated real annual gain of 2.38%, according to Yubb.

The other investments evaluated have a negative estimated real return: savings (-3.24%), Treasury Selic (-2.61%), medium bank CDB (-0.92%), large bank CDB (-3, 73%), Exchange Bill (-0.36%), Agribusiness Letter of Credit (-1.34%), Real Estate Letter of Credit (-1.06%) and Bank Deposit Receipt (-0.58% ).

Created in 2011 to attract private investors (legal entities or individuals) to put money into infrastructure projects in the country, the incentive debenture bonds have the differential of exemption from Income Tax on the returns earned.

These securities usually pay a fixed rate plus inflation variation, which has given them an advantage in this period of high prices.

Bernardo Pascowitch, founder of Yubb, explains that the survey portrays the moment when the main fixed income bonds in the country lose to inflation, since the Selic is still not above the increase in the cost of living.

The analysis considers the accumulated inflation at 8.96% in 2021, and the possibility that the index will end the year above or very close to 10%.

Pascowitch warns, however, that debentures are higher-risk assets within fixed income, as they are corporate debt securities without FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) guarantee.

“We are looking precisely at the credit risk, the credit quality of the issuing company. So, they are much riskier assets, without any type of guarantee in comparison with other securities”, he says.

“But like everything else in investments, there is a relationship between risk and return: the greater the risk, the greater the potential for return,” he adds.

Inflation-linked government bonds

Investment director at Sonata wealth manager, Patrícia Palomo says she has recommended that clients reduce their allocation to multimarket funds, which generally have greater difficulty in delivering outstanding results in scenarios of high interest rates.

At the other end, the specialist says that the money withdrawn from multi-strategy funds should be used at this time mainly for fixed income opportunities, which, in the evaluation of the director of Sonata, are increasingly attractive.

“Investors should take advantage of the window that fixed income is offering,” says the expert.

Faced with an increasing risk of unanchoring inflation expectations for 2022, the investment director indicates options for government bonds that have been offering a pre-established rate, in addition to the variation of the IPCA (official inflation index of the country), in order to guarantee the power investor purchase price.

In Tesouro Direto, a digital program for the purchase and sale of government bonds, securities such as the IPCA Treasury for 2026 offered this Wednesday (27) real interest rate of 5.4% per year.

Palomo also affirms that the double-digit levels in fixed rates at Tesouro Direto draw attention, but that it is necessary to be more cautious in this case, given the risk that inflation will remain under pressure for a long time.

She also says that, given the premiums offered in low-risk fixed income in government bonds, it is necessary to carefully evaluate alternatives in private credit – the director says that the excess rate of return in relation to government bonds is currently around 1 percentage point, which is not considered a sufficiently attractive level by the specialist.

In the same vein, Carlos Belchior, chief strategist at G5 Partners, says that, despite the firm’s specialty in the private credit segment, it has privileged medium-term inflation-linked government bonds with maturities between 2028 for the investors’ portfolio. and 2030, with lower volatility compared to the longer vertices.

“The smartest investment right now is inflation-linked government bonds,” says Belchior.

The G5 chief strategist cites an offer of CRA (Certificates of Agribusiness Receivables) by company J Macêdo this week in the market, in which demand exceeded by about four times the size of the offer of about R$ 200 million.

Demand was such that it flattened the asset premium of an initial proposal by around 3 percentage points, compared to the interest rates on inflation-linked government bonds, to something close to 1.25 pp, says Belchior.

“In view of rates in NTN-Bs [títulos indexados à inflação, temos trocado o risco de crédito privado pelo público”, afirma o especialista. “O Brasil é um lugar de juro, não é um lugar de Bolsa.”

Ele acrescenta ainda que o nível de taxas se relaciona diretamente com o aumento das incertezas no cenário político e econômico do Brasil em 2022, cenário esse que deve prosseguir por mais um bom tempo, e tende a dificultar um desempenho mais destacado da Bolsa.

Pós-fixados atrelados à Selic

Paloma Brum, analista da Toro Investimentos, destaca que a alta da Selic beneficiará o investidor com maior exposição a títulos pós-fixados, que acompanham a taxa básica de juros.

“Para quem tem títulos prefixados ou atrelados à inflação, a Selic mais alta prejudica somente o valor atual destes títulos”, diz Brum. “Quem tem o objetivo de levar esses tipos de aplicação até o vencimento não precisa se preocupar, pois terá a rentabilidade acordada no momento em que foi realizado o investimento.”

Apesar da necessidade de uma seletividade maior, Fernando Ring, diretor da Suno Wealth, diz que tem encontrado boas oportunidades no mercado de emissões privadas, em CDBs pós-fixados com rendimento entre 130% e 150% do CDI, com prazos de dois a três anos.

“Esses títulos conseguem capturar imediatamente a elevação da Selic”, diz Ring. O diretor da Suno Wealth diz ainda que, entre os indexados à inflação, é possível encontrar emissões bancárias pagando até cerca de 6,5% de juro real ao ano.

Ações e fundos imobiliários

Já para a Bolsa de Valores, a expectativa não é das melhores. Vitor Duarte, diretor de investimentos da Suno Asset, lembra que o aumento dos juros, além de reduzir o número de investidores interessados na classe de renda variável, reduz o valor presente das ações, frente à projeção de uma taxa de desconto mais elevada no longo prazo.

“A média da Bolsa é para baixo, mas dentro dessa média existem oportunidades”, afirma Duarte, que enxerga o setor financeiro, como bancos e seguradoras, em preços bastante descontados e com perspectivas positivas frente ao cenário de juros mais altos.

“Os preços de ativos mais correlacionados com o desempenho da atividade econômica doméstica devem sofrer mais, como é o caso de empresas do setor de varejo, shopping centers, educação, transporte com foco no mercado interno e consumo discricionário, como turismo, lazer, vestuário e entretenimento”, diz Brum, da Toro.

Ronaldo Patah, estrategista de investimentos do UBS, diz que, após os eventos políticos recentes no país, promoveu algumas mudanças importantes na alocação tática da carteira –investimentos em ações e em fundos imobiliários, que até então eram as categorias preferidas dentro do portfólio, foram rebaixadas para uma recomendação neutra.

“Segundo o ministro da Economia, Paulo Guedes, [o desrespeito ao teto de gastos] it was a political decision, and the government is compensating families that suffered most from the consequences of the pandemic. There is nothing wrong with this logic. But market agents believe that the government should cut expenses in order to create space for this increase in benefits, instead of breaking the spending ceiling,” says Patah, in a report.

The specialist also says that similar measures have been tried in the past in Brazil and other Latin American countries, and never worked. “The temptation to go down that path again, however, remains, especially with the elections ahead,” says the UBS strategist.

Patah says the bank’s economic team recently revised its forecast for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) in 2022 from 3.5% to 4%, and the Selic rate from 9.25% to 10.25% , at the end of the cycle.

The forecast for the exchange rate, which was BRL 5.00 in the first quarter of 2022, rose to BRL 5.50, a level that experts believe should persist throughout the next year.

The UBS strategist also says that the only positive news in Brazil recently concerns the success in advancing vaccination. “This, however, is not enough to improve market sentiment, as it is an event that has already been priced by agents,” says Patah, adding that he does not see any factor that could make the Brazilian stock market perform well in the short term. .

Faced with the expected increase in volatility in the local market in 2022 due to the elections, Patah says he sees the best opportunities for investors in the global scenario in the coming months.