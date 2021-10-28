Investor buys $8,000 in Shiba Inu, keeps it and token values ​​60,000,000% and now he has more than $5.7 billion

If you follow the cryptoactive market news you may have seen that in the last 2 days Shiba Inu (SHIB) memecoin has risen more than 100% cWith investors believing in a listing of the token in Robinhood.

With the release, Shib became one of the Coinmarketcap’s TOP 20 cryptocurrencies with the best performance in the month of October with more than 500% increase in the period, surpassing by many % Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) the two main cryptocurrencies on the market.

Thus, the cryptocurrency that was born with the sole purpose of being a Dogecoin Killer (DOGE) has increased by almost 900% in the last month and 60% on a 24-hour scale and even reached outperform Dogecoin in market capitalization to be among the top 10 cryptocurrencies in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

But whoever has a lot to celebrate with this dizzying high is a early adopter of Shiba who bought $8,000 worth of cryptocurrency as soon as it was released in August of last year. With the purchase, the investor got no less than 20% of the entire cryptoactive supply.

However, since then, the price of the SHIB has risen over 60,000,000% and the $8,000 is now worth over $5.7 billion and, so far, no one knows who is the lucky investor who, in just over a year, became a billionaire in the cryptocurrency universe.

This wallet bought roughly $8,000 of $SHIB last August. It’s now worth $5.7 billion. From $8,000 to $5.7 billion in roughly 400 days. We may actually be looking at the greatest individual trade of all time. pic.twitter.com/LtdgQ83bKP — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) October 27, 2021

Billionaire Can Increase Your Fortune Even More

However, the new cryptocurrency billionaire could get even richer as data from analyst firm IntoTheBlock confirms the cryptocurrency could rise further as the month and week brought mind-blowing trading for the SHIB. Trading volume soared in the last seven days, as did transactions.

New addresses continued to appear, with nearly 50,000 tickets in the same period. Somewhat to be expected, given the new record mentioned earlier, just a few hours ago, nearly 100% of all portfolios are now profitable, the company concluded.

$SHIB has been continuously outperforming the market. In just 7 days:

– $4.59 in transactions >$100k

– Added 47,800 new holders

– Recorded +22b in perpetual swaps volume And of course, 100% of the addresses holding #SHIBA are in profithttps://t.co/XrkLyI1e7w pic.twitter.com/FUl3LFjOGc — IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) October 27, 2021

This wave of investors in SHIB also made analysts optimistic that they still have a bullish outlook on the SHIB price, predicting a 96% appreciation. The pseudonym cryptocurrency analyst @IncomeSharks has set a $0.0001 price target for the cryptocurrency.

Even US Senate candidate Shannon Bray shared his optimistic view of SHIB.

Good morning y’all. The sun isn’t up yet but $shib is. Hopefully the #SHIBARMY got some sleep last night because today is going to be amazing. pic.twitter.com/1KHFTP8H5O — Shannon Bray (@ShannonBrayNC) October 26, 2021

The optimism about the SHIB is also in the analysis by Akash Girimath of FXStreet who believes the Shib is ready for a new high of up to 100% even though it has already risen an impressive 200% for the week.

“In this situation, the SHIB will likely run at its recently raised high at $0.000088 and then mark the Fibonacci extension level based on the 161.8% trend. seen after the break of the bull pennant, investors can expect the Dogecoin Killer to settle to the next level at $0.00000914. This rise would constitute a 104% gain of $0.0000446 and basically double the market value SHIB tokens,” he said.

