‘It hurts the honor’ · TV News

The descendants of the former Brazilian imperial family released a repudiation note this Wednesday (27) against the representation of Dom Pedro 2º, played by Selton Mello, in the Globo soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, shown at six o’clock.

Signed by six names, including federal deputy Luiz Philippe de Orléans e Bragança (PSL-SP), the note states that the periodical “hurts the honor” history of the former Brazilian president for treating him as a subject of progressive agendas, which are flags of the Brazilian left today.

“Emperor Dom Pedro II was our best head of state, whose good work in conducting the public destinies of Brazil, throughout almost half a century of personal reign, is still felt today. […] Our repudiation of TV Globo’s attacks on its soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, which hurt Dom Pedro’s honor,” says an excerpt from the note, posted on each of their social networks.

The biggest complaint of the Orleans e Bragança family is in relation to the authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Very often, the text of the telenovela sends hints to President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) in plots and attitudes of Dom Pedro himself and the villain Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero). The “imperial family” supports the current government.

Among the scenes that revolted Dom Pedro 2º’s distant relatives, there are passages in which Tonico says he would practice “rachadinha”, a corruption scheme in which oranges assume public positions and return part of their salary to the main boss so that he can get rich illicitly.

“Globo has been systematically promoting, in recent decades, a true cultural revolution, characterized by the deconstruction of traditional patterns, the promotion of extravagance, amorality and the culture of chaos, and denigrating [sic] systematically our nation,” is stated elsewhere in the communiqué.

6:00 pm telenovela has low ratings in SP

“However, Dom Pedro 2º’s greatest biographer is, without a doubt, the Brazilian people, who, almost 130 years after his death in unjust and painful exile, have not forgotten the great respectability, paternity, and above all, the Brazilianness of its figure and, for that very reason, it rejects the lying attacks against its memory. It is not surprising, therefore, that the telenovela is registering very weak ratings”, concludes the repudiation note.

In Tempos do Imperador it has an average of 17.7 audience points so far in Greater São Paulo. It is the lowest number in the six pm track since Boogie Oogie, produced in 2014.

The six o’clock soap opera will be on the air until February 2022. Its replacement will be Além da Ilusão, starring Larissa Manoela, who debuts as a contracted at Globo.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.