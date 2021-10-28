“It wasn’t the way we expected, but we gave it our all,” says b4rtin after GODSENT’s elimination in Major | DRAFT5

by

THE GODENT goodbye to PGL Major Stockholm 2021, this Wednesday (27), after the Brazilian team fell against astralis 2 to 0 in MD3 that was worth the permanence of the two teams in the championship. After the game, some of the players spoke on social media, like Bruno “b4rtin” Chamber, who ensured that the squad gave the most in the tournament.

On Twitter, the player wrote: “0-2 vs Astralis and we’re out of Major. It wasn’t the way we expected, but we did our best. A lot of learning to take from this championship and I would like to thank you for your fans”.

16de_nuke3

16de_vertigo11

0from_hell0

One of the cast’s veterans, João “felps” Vasconcellos was more restrained on the social network, writing only, “that’s it guys. Really thanks for the fans“. The player even asked the crowd to take it.”take it with the hates on the new boys. Their first LAN and they were great“.

Continues after the ad