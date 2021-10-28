It’s champion! Grêmio wins Ceará and wins the Brasileirão de Aspirants 2021

Grêmio went to the field this Wednesday (27th) afternoon, looking for a reversal in the return duel of the grand final of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, and in fact they did. After being defeated last week by 2-1, away from home, the Grêmio team beat Ceará by 4-1, with goals from Bitello, Varela, Elias and Pedro Lucas, in the second encounter, and won the title of the national competition.

Tricolor, directed by Cesar Lopes, played 18 games in its entire campaign for the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants and won with 10 wins, 5 draws and only 3 losses. In addition, the team had the best attack of the dispute with 42 goals scored and only 17 goals conceded.

Check out the match between Grêmio and Ceará for Brasileirão de Aspirantes

First half of Grêmio and Ceará by Brasileirão de Aspirantes

The duel, which had everything to be studied from the beginning, started very busy, so much so that the guild opened the scoreboard in a flash, with an exact 45 seconds of play. In a good plot on the right, started by a lateral charged by Lucas Kawan, the center forward Elias Manoel left the position further ahead and stamped for Bitello, who came as a surprise element. He entered the penalty area and played at the exit of Ceará goalkeeper André Luiz. What a start for the Immortal. Guild 1 to 0.

In a final duel, anything can happen and, at 4′, Vozão tied the dispute. Striker Hélio Borges received a good ball on the far right, dragged and crossed low when he was close to the penalty area, the ball deflected on Heitor and deceived Felipe Scheibig, who can’t do anything. All the same in the Arena.

Until the 10th minute, the confrontation between Grêmio x Ceará was extremely frank, with both teams looking to attack vertically, but the defensive systems were able to withstand the pressure.

However, Tricolor mirrored the score at 13′, with another goal coming from the middle men. Extreme Wesley received it on the right wing and went straight up with a lot of speed. Upon invading the vicinity of the penalty area, the forward made the cross and found Vini Paulista on the opposite side, who arrived with a firm hand. The ball exploded on the crossbar and Jhonata Varela received the leftover head, pushing it to the back of the net. Vozão even complained about the move claiming that Thiago Rosa and Vini Paulista were offside, but referee Paulo Vollkopf whistled for the center of the field and validated the goal.

Grêmio took over the offensive actions and expanded the score

Grêmio remained in the attack, looking for the reversal of the first match, and at 19′ they almost managed to do so. Vini Paulista started from the left and crossed low, the ball passed by everyone and reached Wesley, who had been closing on the right side. The attacker arrived hitting, but the ball hit the net from the outside.

After the 20th minute, Tricolor started to compact the team and grouped the marking lines when they were not in possession. However, as soon as he got the retake, he exchanged passes with great patience to find the precise spaces. Ceará, on the other hand, bet everything on vertical plays, but ended up bumping into the Grêmio defensive system.

However, after a warmer period in the duel, Grêmio scored again and reversed the score once and for all.

At 31′, forward Vini Paulista, who was doing well in the game, went up to the mark and hit crossed, goalkeeper André Luiz ‘hit clothes’ and Elias Manoel, Grêmio top scorer, arrived checking the bid with a half volley and placed the Tricolor on the front. 12th goal by Grêmio’s center forward in the competition. 3 to 1 for the Immortal.

With all the actions of the game in their hands, Grêmio continued conducting the duel as they wanted and, at 41′, threw a shower of cold water at the beginning of the reaction of Alvinegro Cearense.

After a corner kick, the tricolor defense made the cut and the ball was left with Elias Manoel. The center forward dragged it to the entrance of the area and, with a lot of perception and a touch of generosity, rolled to Pedro Lucas, who dominated and placed it in the right corner of André Luiz.

Spectacular the first half of the tricolor. End of the first stage in Porto Alegre: Grêmio 4×1 Ceará.

Second half of Grêmio and Ceará by Brasileirão de Aspirantes

The last 45 minutes of Brasileirão de Aspirantes were also breathtaking. Ceará, who needed two goals to take the duel to penalties, returned with Jacaré in the team in search of more speed and offensive momentum.

Grêmio, who had the elastic score in their favor, bet on Jefferson’s entry in place of Thiago Rosa, to win in defensive consistency.

However, the first big finish of the final stage came only at 9′. Center forward Cristiano, from Ceará, who wasn’t having much space to play, received the midfielder and, without thinking too much, dropped the bomb from far away. The submission even scared the archer Felipe, from Tricolor, but the ball went over the Grêmio goal.

At 12′, Vozão arrived again. In a lateral free kick taken by Alessandro, forward Hélio Borges had the upper hand and dropped the bomb from outside the area, but archer Felipe made a great save and saved Grêmio.

Grêmio holds the marker and wins the title

However, after this principle of reaction from Vozão, Tricolor returned to take the reins of the game and returned to exchange good passes, in addition to quickly recomposing as soon as they lost the ball. On the other hand, Ceará was creating good plots, but continued to sin in the final pass.

Without giving up at any point in the game, Alvinegro Cearense started attacking with momentum. At 21′, Daniel Azambuja’s team created a good play on the left side and left with Hélio Borges. He dominated, dodged the Grêmio defender and hit the drawer, but archer Felipe, with a different hand, moved away and made a great save.

After the 22nd minute, Vozão was the fight and started to frequent the attack field for a long time. However, he ended up bumping into the Grêmio defensive block several times or the good defenses and interventions of goalkeeper Felipe.

With the result confirmed and the match progressing to the last few minutes, the Grêmio team started to hold the ball in the attacking field until the final whistle. End of chat at the Arena. The Tricolor is champion of the Brasileirão de Aspirantes. 4×1 Ceará Guild

Grêmio and Ceará Cards by Brasileirão de Aspirantes

yellow

Guild: Emerson

Ceará: Marco Antônio, Jacaré and Alan Uchoa

Lineups:

Guild: Felipe Scheibig; Lucas Kawan, Ericson (C), Heitor and Thiago Rosa (Jefferson); Bitello (Gazão), Jhonata Varela and Pedro Lucas (Ronald); Wesley (Émerson), Vini Paulista (Juan Christian) and Elias Manoel. Technician: Cesar Lopes.

Ceará: Andre Luiz; Nathan, Klaus, Alan Uchoa (C) and Alessandro; Willian Oliveira, Pedro Naresi and Marco Antônio (Jacaré); Léo Rafael (João Victor), Hélio Borges (Jonathan Rogério) and Cristiano (André Magno). Technician: Daniel Azambuja.

