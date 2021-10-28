It’s coming! Samsung to launch Galaxy M52 5G in Brazil soon

Samsung is close to expanding its M line portfolio in Brazil. The company will soon launch in the country the Galaxy M52 5G mobile phone, an intermediary launched in India at the end of September. TudoCelular discovered the information first hand. The smartphone had its page found this Tuesday (26), in a part of the company’s store dedicated to promotional campaigns, access to which is closed and depends on a partner code. You can see a screenshot below:

This Wednesday morning (27), however, the content was already available at Samsung’s official store, with open access to all internet users. Despite not having the release date indicated, there are signs that it will be available “soon”. However, it is possible to know some details of it, such as the presence of 128 GB of internal storage. The Korean also used the adjective “absurd” to refer to the speed of 5G and the screen of this model. The definition usually only applies to devices in the Galaxy A line.





First 5G of the Galaxy M series

The main highlight of the Galaxy M52 5G is its support for the fifth generation network. It will debut the 5G in the Galaxy M series, which until then had only supported LTE devices. The cell phone will also land on Brazilian soil when the auction of frequencies dedicated to the fast network is imminent, which is scheduled to take place in the last quarter of 2021 – with no defined date yet. Other than that, we have a release that will probably be less than a month from Black Friday. As the line has its sales exclusively in the online environment, it should be another one to boost the company’s commerce in this final stretch of the year.

other features

There are still no further details confirmed by the smartphone page either on the official website or on the Samsung promotions page. However, it is already possible to get an idea of ​​some additional settings. If it comes with the same specification from India, the M52 5G will ship with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The model is powered by the Snapdragon 778G platform, together with 8 GB of RAM, in addition to the already confirmed 128 GB of storage. The camera suite features a 64MP main sensor, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. On the front is the 32 MP front lens. To top it off, there’s the 5,000 mAh battery – which maintains the M-series tradition of large capacities – with 25W charging support, and Android 11 as the operating system.

6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 778G Platform

8 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

32 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 12 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

5G connection, digital reader on the side, Bluetooth 5.1 and Dual-SIM

5,000 mAh battery with 25W charging

Android 11 running under the One UI





economy and market

28 Sep



Samsung

24 Sep

Cell phone is already on Anatel

Since September, the Galaxy M52 5G is already present in the system of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). On the 9th of last month, its battery was approved by the Brazilian regulatory body. On the 22nd, it was the turn of the device itself to receive certification. In practice, documentation by Anatel indicates that there is a release for the beginning of sales of the device in the country. Furthermore, it could signal an imminent launch as one of the main barriers to commercialization no longer exists. So, what are your expectations for the coming of the Galaxy M52 5G to Brazil? Comment with us!

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.