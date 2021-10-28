João Guilherme returns to follow Larissa Manoela, who talks about breaking up with an actor; watch

Fans of Larissa Manoela and João Guilherme were surprised this Wednesday (27), to discover that the artist has returned to following his ex-girlfriend on social networks. On the same day, the actress asked a box of questions with her followers and ended up remembering their breakup.

The most attentive internet users noticed that João now follows Larissa on Instagram. However, the star of “Airplane Mode” did not return the gesture and did not follow his ex again. Even so, with five years since the separation, the news has driven several admirers of the former couple insane. “Jolari is alive and anyone who disagrees will sue me“, wrote a Twitter account. Look that:

I SAID FUCKING JOLARI IS ALIVE AND THOSE WHO DISAGREE PROCESS ME || LARISSA MANOELA || JOHN GUILHERME pic.twitter.com/A7u06mSPtn — luluzoca (@schneidalgo) October 28, 2021

João Guilherme returns to follow Larissa Manoela. Actress does not reciprocate follow pic.twitter.com/GDN9roPdCN — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) October 28, 2021

Continues after Advertising

Larissa Manoela was also asked about the breakup with the actor when interacting with followers. One profile referenced an old meme on the subject and asked: “Is it true that Jolari’s breakup was the same as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s breakup?”. With all humor and irony, the artist commented: “One thing I’m sure of – it won’t be the Usurper meme – it’s my capacity for authenticity, I would say, and courage too”. In the caption, she still wrote: “Yeah, I know this meme you will never let die”. Watch:

don’t touch me, larissa answered a question from jolari pic.twitter.com/CDwM6iZEZF — bru (@fckstrails) October 27, 2021

The meme in question appeared in 2016, during an interview by Larissa to “Programa Raul Gil”. At the time, the young woman opined that the separation between her and João Guilherme generated the same shock as the divorce of the “Brangelina” couple. “It was something compared to the end of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for teens here in Brazil. It was something that impressed me a lot”, said Manoela.

Lari Manoela says that ending Jolari was like a separation from Brad and Angelina pic.twitter.com/BaPQQNsTSZ — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) October 28, 2021

After a year and two months together, Larissa and João separated in December 2016. At the time, speculation arose of an alleged betrayal. Both are currently single again. Leonardo’s son confirmed the end of his relationship with Jade Picon recently. Lari, in turn, announced his breakup with Leo City in February.