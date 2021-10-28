José Alfredo hangs Fabrício Melgaço, but is betrayed and stabbed · TV News

In Império, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will discover from Lorraine (Dani Barros) that José Pedro (Caio Blat) is his great enemy: Fabrício Melgaço. He will find proof of this in his son’s safe and try to hang him. Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) is going to despair and break a vase over her husband’s head so that her favorite son can escape his father’s fury in the soap opera at nine on Globo.

The character of Dani Barros will catch a revealing conversation between Silviano (Othon Bastos) and the first-born of the “Empress” and will open his mouth to the commander. “He said it was Fabrício Melgaço, that he had his pink diamond hidden and that only he could kill you,” the snitch will say.

José Alfredo will demand that Amanda (Adriana Birolli) open the safe that is in her lover’s room in the scenes that will aired from the 3rd, in the last chapters of the plot . He will find his lucky charm under his own roof and face José Pedro, who will be surprised to see him with the four pieces of the precious stone in his hands.

“In your ignorance, you must never have heard the word regicide, but I’ll explain to you what it is. That’s the name of the damned people who, in the times of monarchies and empires, had the courage to kill the king”, will declare the financial director of the Empire of the Jewels.

The “man in black” will threaten his son with death and will grab him by the collar of his shirt and throw him on the bed, where he will start pressing on his neck. Maria Marta will then hit her husband with a vase on the head. “Run away!” the madam will shout.

Lilia Cabral on stage as Maria Marta

Mother accused of being an accomplice

“You knew everything. Did you cover up your son? Why did you defend him?”, the Commander will ask when he wakes up. The “Empress” will ensure that she was not aware of the scheming of Danielle’s ex-husband (Maria Ribeiro).

“He’s our son. I couldn’t bear to see him killed by his own father. If you think he’s a criminal, as he seems to be, go after the police and report him,” the lady will say, in tears. João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) will embrace her without understanding anything.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will be released on the next 8th.

