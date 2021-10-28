José Alfredo leaves Pindaíba once and for all and enjoys a pool of euros · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will play Uncle Patinhas and will delight in a pool full of euros in Império. When he finds his fortune stolen, the Commander will swim among the money to celebrate the departure of Pindaíba from the Medeiros family in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

The plot will unfold after Lorraine (Dani Barros) has found a suspicious note written by José Pedro (Caio Blat) intended for Silviano (Othon Bastos). The message will ask the former butler to be careful while Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) travels to her old mansion in Petrópolis.

In the scenes planned to air in this Thursday’s chapter (28) , José Alfredo will go after the “empress” in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro to unravel the enigma. While he and his wife are at the mansion, Josué (Roberto Birindelli) will go to the registry to discover the owner’s identity.

At the site, the commander’s right arm will be amazed to see that Jesuína Ferreira (Laura Cardoso) is the new owner of the house. He will run to tell the boss. “Did you find out the name of who bought the house?”, the almighty will question.

“I found out. It’s a person you know, but you won’t believe me when I say the name. Dona Jesuína Ferreira”, will answer the driver. At the same time, he will realize that the lady from Minas Gerais is an orange from Fabrício Melgaço, his greatest enemy.

José Alfredo in a pool of money Afterwards, Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal) will look at the old swimming pool, which was deactivated by the current owner, and will start walking over the land. The “man in black” will notice that there is a hiding place there and will ask for help to break the false slab. The entrepreneur will dig and, after a while, he will find a lot of money buried. “My God, I’m sick! How much euro! Zé, where did all this come from?”, asked Maria Marta, impressed. “From my pocket, Marta. From Império’s coffers,” he will reply. After a while, José Alfredo will fulfill his dream of swimming in money. “I’ve always been somewhat envious of that duck,” he will say, who will jump into the pool with a smile from ear to ear.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

