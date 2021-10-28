José Alfredo unmasks Fabrício Melgaço and cries like a child · TV News

With tears in his eyes, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will demand a weapon to kill José Pedro (Caio Blat) in Império. The Commander will discover that his heir is Fabrício Melgaço. He will have to be restrained by João Lucas (Daniel Rocha) and Josué (Roberto Birindelli) in order not to go crazy in the nine o’clock soap opera on Globo. Fallen on the ground, the millionaire will cry like a child.

Alexandre Nero’s character will have found the pieces of his pink diamond in his son’s safe after a warning from Lorraine (Dani Barros). The gold-digger will have overheard a conversation between the villain and Silviano (Othon Bastos). She will then have revealed to the “man in black” that the executive plans to kill his own father.

In the penultimate chapter of the plot, José Alfredo will unburden himself with the youngest. “Inside my house, living with me, my family, and wanting to kill me”, the millionaire will say, upset at the scene that will go aired on the next day 4.

João Lucas will find it difficult to believe that his brother is the worst enemy of the “man in black”. He will claim that the presence of his father’s amulet in the financial director’s safe is not enough to incriminate him as the mastermind of all the bad events that hit the Medeiros.

“He confirmed it with that poker face. I know it’s hard for you, me and everyone else, but he’s the one behind everything that happened. Get me the gun. Where’s the gun, Joshua?” lover of Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa).

Beginning of tragedy

Du’s husband (Josie Pessôa) will try to stop José Alfredo from hurting his bad character and will suggest that the rich man call the police, but will receive a reverse: “Isn’t he my son? This is my thing, it’s personal. José Pedro e me. Nobody messes with Fabrício Melgaço”.

The Commander’s henchman will also ask the boss to calm down before picking up a firearm and chasing the heir. The man will scream the name of José Pedro and fall to the ground in tears.

José Alfredo will end up being killed by Maurílio’s (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) partner in the last chapter. He will be hit by a bullet in his back as he tries to save Cristina (Leandra Leal) from kidnapping.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot goes live on the next 8th.

