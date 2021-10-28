Ju Amaral celebrates Humor Day on Paulo Gustavo’s birthday: ”Deserves all honors”

After a decree by the government of Rio, Ju Amaral commemorates the tribute on the birthday of his brother, Paulo Gustavo

Last Tuesday, the 27th, the government of Rio de Janeiro sanctioned a law to celebrate the birth of the actor Paulo Gustavo (1978-2021).

October 30th has now officially become Humor Day in honor of his work as a comedian.

The artist’s sister, Ju Amaral, made a point of using their social networks to celebrate the tribute. “You deserve all the honors brother! I love you forever Tatau!”, she wrote in the caption.

“Humor Day is official! October 30th is officially the Humor Day in the State of Rio de Janeiro! From now on, Paulo Gustavo’s birthday becomes an annual tribute to his legacy and to all national production of the genre The creation of the date was a suggestion by Multishow with the support of the artist’s family and gave rise to Law No. 9440, sanctioned this Monday by Governor Cláudio Castro, and published today (26) in the Official Gazette”, he explained.

In addition, she commented on the tribute that Paulo will receive from the Multishow channel: “One of the actions scheduled to mark the date is a big Laugh on TV and on Multishow networks next Saturday. The goal is to celebrate Paulo Gustavo with what he most provided to the public in life: laughter”, concluded.

CHECK THE STATEMENT OF PAULO GUSTAVO’S SISTER:





