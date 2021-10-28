Judah lives misfortune and blames himself for having sold Joseph into slavery · TV News

A mistake from the past will haunt Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) in Genesis. After seeing himself in disgrace with the death of his two sons, Er (Tiago Marques) and Onã (Caio Vegati), the pastor will blame himself for having sold José (Juliano Laham) as a slave in Record’s biblical novel. “Punishment,” he will lament.

The tragedy in the family of the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) will begin soon after Er’s marriage to Tamar (Juliana Xavier). Violent, the boy will attack the woman even on the wedding night, and domestic violence will become a constant in the young woman’s routine. The scenes are scheduled to air from this Friday (29).

One day, Judah will find his daughter-in-law with several injuries to her body and confront her. Tired of her husband’s aggressions, Tamar goes to expose the violence of the pastor’s son. Muriel’s companion (Rhaisa Batista) will fight very badly with Er, who during the discussion will die in agony.

A short time later, Onan will marry his brother’s widow, but he will refuse to impregnate her. Judah will then argue with the second son and, shortly thereafter, the boy will slip, fall with his head on a machete and die in a dreadful way.

Devastated by the death of his two sons, Judah will mourn with Hira (Sandro Pedroso). “I couldn’t save my son. Neither of them. God is punishing me,” he will say.

“I know it’s punishment. I lost both children. Young people. Why wasn’t it me? It should have been me. Not my children,” he will add, who will remember having sold his younger brother into slavery in Camilo Pellegrini’s serials , Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

