Julian Assange begins extradition hearing in UK court | World

The justice of the United Kingdom began to analyze, this Wednesday (27), if it accepts the request of the United States to reconsider a decision not to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange.

The US government wants to prosecute Assange in the US for a massive leak of confidential documents. He is considered by his supporters to be a victim of attacks on free speech.

The 50-year-old Australian decided not to attend the London High Court hearing by videoconference, according to his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald.

UK rejects extradition of Julian Assange to US

Assange, who is Australian, spent seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London and two and a half years in the maximum security prison in Belmarsh. In January, he took a step towards freedom: British judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected the US government’s extradition request, saying there was a risk that Assange would commit suicide. In the US, he faces a sentence of 175 years in prison.

Julian Assange: why the British court decided not to extradite the founder of Wikileaks to the US

The US government is trying to reverse the decision and, in doing so, questions the reliability of an expert who testified in favor of Assange about the fragility of his mental health.

In fact, psychiatrist Michael Kopelman acknowledged that he deceived justice by “hiding” the fact that his client became a father during his confinement at the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The court appeal will last two days and is one of the last resources of the US government. If it fails, only the British Supreme Court will remain.

In case of victory, it will not be the end of the case, which will go to another court that will have to judge the merits.

Protest in front of the Justice Building

Before the hearing began, dozens of people gathered outside the London High Court to express support for Assange.

The Australian has the support of several press freedom organizations. He is wanted by the US for espionage after the publication of some 700,000 confidential military and diplomatic documents.

He was detained by British police in April 2019 after spending seven years at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he took refuge while free on bail. He feared extradition to the US, or to Sweden, where he was denounced for rape. Since then, these charges have been dropped.

After visiting him on Saturday, his partner, Stella Moris, said he is in very bad shape.

“Julian would not survive extradition. That’s the judge’s conclusion,” Moris continued, considering “terrifying” the prospect of reversing the no-extradition decision.