Jumped off the ferry? Grêmio may lose star to MLS

Grêmio managed to sign Douglas Costa after insisting on negotiations with the player. However, information brought by César Fabris from Rádio Gre-Nal put in doubt the athlete’s permanence for 2022. This is because, according to him, the player received an offer from a Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

The information pointed out by the journalist from Radio Gre-Nal confirmed that Los Angeles FC, of ​​the MLS, made an offer by Douglas Costa. But it was refused by the player.

For Douglas Costa to play in the North American team, he was offered a contract worth 7 million dollars (about 39 million reais). However, to know how much he would earn per month with this contract, we would have to find out the duration of the contract, something that we did not obtain the information.

Douglas Costa declined the offer, believing that this would not be a good time to leave the club. After all, Grêmio is now fighting to leave the relegation zone. But, even if he accepted, he could only transfer to the North American team on February 12th, which is when the transfer window for MLS opens.

If Douglas Costa really didn’t leave Grêmio heading to MLS because it wasn’t the right time, we can’t rule out the possibility that the player will transfer at the end of the season.

Currently, because of the football he has been playing, Douglas Costa leaving the association is even a good deal. Well, his football has not justified such an investment made by him.

However, it is worth remembering that the athlete is only loaned to Grêmio. Therefore, if he leaves the club, the tricolor will not receive anything in return.

