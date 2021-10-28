Jumping over the wall? Goalkeeper of Palmeiras could be an option for São Paulo; club wants to compete with Tiago Volpi

Jailson could go free on the market next season and could be an addition to the tricolor cast.

Even with the title of the Campeonato Paulista, São Paulo did not have good moments in the 2021 season. In the most important championships, the team left something to be desired and was eliminated in the quarterfinals, both in the Copa do Brasil and in the Libertadores da América and is still fighting for a place in the main continental competition in South America.

In the two knockout matches, against Fortaleza and Palmeiras, one of the main targets of the fans and critics, even being labeled ”guilty” for the eliminations, was the goalkeeper Tiago Volpi. Unlike other seasons, shirt 1 failed in decisive duels and the rumor for a new player to the goal grew.

The club’s directors have already admitted the interest in a goalkeeper for the next season, but they value caution due to the financial situation that São Paulo is experiencing, with little more than R$600 million in accumulated debts from other administrations. Ivan, from Ponte Preta, had open negotiations, but the financial side weighed in at the end and the deal fell through.

A good option for São Paulo next season is goalkeeper Jaílson. Even at 40 years old, the archer was very recently in the match against Bahia, saving Palmeiras from a defeat in Salvador. It is noteworthy that his contract with the alviverde team lasts only at the end of the year and Maurício Galiotte has already warned that there will be no renewal.

Jaílson could arrive free of charge, according to information from people connected to the club, his salary is no more than 200,000 a month and he already has his whole life structured in the capital of São Paulo. In addition to activating the competition with Volpi, the Palmeirense would not limit the evolution of Lucas Perri, Thiago Couto and Leandro, who can be borrowed and get more experience, especially the first two.