Kindle Paperwhite 2021 arrives in Brazil with new USB-C port; know price | E-reader

The 32 GB version, called Signature Edition, starts to be sold only on November 17th for R$ 849. In addition to the larger screen, the new Kindle Paperwhite brings other news such as a larger battery – with autonomy for up to 10 weeks of reading -, adjustable lighting and USB-C input.

The model comes with 17 points of LED lighting and a screen with a resolution of 300 ppi, which tends to make the letters smoother, without noticeable edges, and the images with better definition. Just as a comparison, the tenth-generation Kindle, the manufacturer’s current entry-level model, has 167 ppi of screen resolution and only four LED bulbs. It sells for R$399.

The new Kindle PPW also features an adjustable light temperature for the user to choose between a whiter or amber tone for the display. There is also the possibility of automatically configuring when the brightness changes.

According to Amazon, the new generation changes pages at a speed 20% faster than the previous version. Remember that in Brazil there is no option with advertisements displayed on the lock screen and in the Kindle library. In the United States, this version is sold for lower prices.

The new Paperwhite is water resistant and has IPX8 certification, an indication that it can be submerged for up to 60 minutes in fresh water (at a maximum depth of 2 meters) or 3 minutes in seawater (25 cm).

The model fulfills a long-standing desire of the public by adopting the USB-C port. The box comes with the compatible cable, but not the plug adapter. On the other hand, adopting this new standard allows you to use virtually any modern cell phone charger to recharge it.

Amazon continues to offer the Kindle Unlimited service, which gives access to more than 1 million titles for R$19.90 per month. Users can still try the service for 30 days for free.

Digital books have fallen in favor of part of the public, especially because of the price. The Queen’s Gambito, for example, costs R$ 13.41 in the digital version and R$ 31.43 in the physical version. The classic 1984, by George Orwell, costs R$ 12.76 in the Kindle version, while the edition with a common cover can be purchased for R$ 30.20.

