Know the risks of buying and storing fuel in gallons | Minas Gerais

In Belo Horizonte, there was a race to the posts this Monday night (25). In addition to filling the car’s tank, there were people taking home the fuel in gallons.

Consumer fills a gallon of fuel at a BH gas station

The readjustment announced this time was 7.04% and has been in effect since Tuesday (26). This was the second readjustment this month alone.. On the 9th, gasoline had already risen 7.2%.

The practice is allowed. However, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) warns of storage risks.

They can, but they must be recipients approved by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro).

However, according to the ANP, “in the circumstances mentioned, motivated by price variations and expected savings apparent, where there is a high risk to life, property and the environment, fuel sales stations should not sell products in transportable containers” .

Which containers should not be used?

Pet bottles and containers that do not have the Inmetro seal. In addition, no containers must be reused for this transport.

Does this apply to gasoline, diesel and alcohol?

Yes. The guidance applies to all fuels.

Is it allowed to store fuel at home?

No. “Due to legal restrictions and high risk to life, property and the environment, consumers cannot and should not store and handle fuel at home”, says the ANP.

Are the rules the same for all states?

Yes. They apply to the entire national territory.

Ordinance 141, of March 28, 2021, ends a hiatus of six years of waiting for regulation, since the Resolution 41/2013 of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) defined that the sale could only be carried out in certified packaging, but did not stipulate the rules and start of inspection.

During this period, some resellers stopped supplying, either because of a lack of clarity on how the sale would work, or because of the difficulty in finding suppliers for the certified gallons. So that the stations do not run the risk of being fined, it is essential that the containers meet the requirements established by the ordinance.

Check out the main items below:

Fuel containers must be rigid, metallic or non-metallic, certified and manufactured for this purpose;

In the case of non-metallic containers, the maximum capacity must be 50 liters and have a handle. Containers must comply with applicable local, state or federal regulations. Above this volume, containers must be metallic;

The packaging must be provided with a lid screwed to its body or another closing mechanism that allows its reuse and perfect sealing;

In the year, diesel already accumulates an increase of 65.3% in refineries. Gasoline, on the other hand, rose 73.4% in the same period.

Reduction in diesel ICMS

The liter of diesel also rose: the readjustment was 9.15%, which gives a difference of almost R$0.30 per liter. The last increase was on September 28, when the increase was 8.89%.

On the same day that the increase was announced, the government of Minas announced the reduction of the tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) from 15% to 14%, as of November 1st. According to the government, the 1 percentage point cut in the rate will represent a 6.5% reduction in the tax.

The change takes place less than three days after the end of the strike by tankers who were asking, among other things, for a reduction in ICMS rates on the price of fuel.

According to the Secretary of State for Finance, the reduction will represent little more than R$29 million per month or about R$355 million per year resources that will no longer be collected by the state. And, for the reduction to be felt by drivers, it must be passed on by dealers.