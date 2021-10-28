Kristen Stewart says it was great to have The Crown

movie star spencer, Kristen Stewart (Twilight, The Panthers) thanked the fact that the series The Crown, from Netflix, came as she prepared to play Diana in the movie. The actress also explained what the film will try to show.

“We are not trying to educate anyone or trying to solve anything”, said Stewart on the film’s opening night in Los Angeles [Via Variety]. “We’re also not trying to figure out whether or not we should have a monarchy. That’s how she felt, thinking about what those nights were like, those meals.”.

“I read everything [do roteiro]. And somehow, the script proved everything I learned [sobre a monarquia] in detail. So it was great that The Crown existed. And it was great to have all these documentaries and this relationship evolved with what happened.”

spencer accompanies Diana during her Christmas vacation with the royal family in Sandringham, in the final days before she decides to ask for a divorce from Prince Charles (jack farthing).

Timothy Spall, Olga Helsing and Sean Harris are also part of the cast. under the direction of Pablo Larrain (Jackie), the script is up to Steven Knight, creator and screenwriter of Peaky Blinders.

The feature will be shown in November 11th in Brazil.

