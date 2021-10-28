Larissa Manoela remembers the breakup with João Guilherme and makes a joke ”courage”

Top Stories

Larissa Manoela recalled, this Wednesday (27), the meme that became his declaration after he broke up with João Guilherme. At the time, she commented that the internet compared the end of the ”Jolari” relationship with the divorce of Brad Pitty and Angelina Jolie.

It all started when a follower questioned the actress, through the question box, if the end of Jolari (name of the shipper of João Guilherme and Larissa) was the same as that of the American stars. The singer then replied in a mocking tone:

”If one thing I’m sure of, no, it won’t be the Usurper meme, it’s my capacity for authenticity, I think. I would say, I don’t know, courage too.”, revealed Larissa Manoela.

João Guilherme and Larissa finished in 2016 and stayed together for over a year. At the time, the reason for the separation was not discussed, but the actress later revealed that João had betrayed her.

Larissa Manoela is still remembered in João Guilherme’s controversies

As much as they haven’t been together for a long time, any controversy involving João Guilherme, internet users soon try to remember that he is Larissa Manoela’s ex-boyfriend. This happened recently when the name of Leonardo’s son made headlines due to the alleged betrayal of ex-girlfriend Jade Picon with influencer Gui Araújo.

Even not being involved in the relationship, Larissa’s name entered the Twitter Trending Topics due to the various comments from internet users, who made a point of remembering their former relationship, mainly, that the actor -supposedly – would have betrayed Lari.

When you see your name on the rise, don’t think that Larissa Manoela spoke out about the controversy! The famous used the hip to promote her new work song: ”Good morning! I’m going to take advantage of the fact that my name is in the trends early on to publicize my new work in music that is sensational. Listen and watch the clip for LEAVE ME A MILLION because to keep up with the amount of gossip that goes on, there’s no better soundtrack, you’re actually a million hahahahah”, wrote the actress and singer.

