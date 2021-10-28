LeBron James criticizes Round 6 and creator doesn’t take it home

The creator of Round 6, Hwang Dong-hyuk, rebutted recent criticism of the basketball star LeBron James in a humorous way – too much. The player publicly said that hated the end of the show, Netflix’s biggest hit of 2021, and the filmmaker didn’t take the insult home.

At a press conference, James commented on the ending of the first season. “I know it’s a cue for season two., but, like, get on the f*ck of the plane and go see your daughter, man. What are you doing?”.

Taking advantage of LeBron James’ recent performance on the big screens of cinema, Hwang questions him with mild disdain and irony: “Did you watch Space Jam: A New Legacy?”, implying that the movie sucks. Despite the joke, the creator says he considers it “a nice guy” and that respects the player’s criticisms.

“I’m glad he watched the entire series, but I wouldn’t change my ending. If he has a better ending, maybe he can create his own Round 6 streak.” adds Hwang. WL!

“Maybe I’ll watch LeBron’s upcoming film projects and I’ll text him saying I ‘liked everything but the end’”, completed.

Watch the moment when LeBron commented on the series (in English):

‘spoiler alert’ LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

About Round 6 (Squid Game)

Round 6 (or Squid Game, in the international market) is a series produced in South Korea that became the new fever on Netflix.

She is clearly inspired by works like Hunger Games and Battle Royale, functioning as an updated version of these adventures. The motivation here is a little less noble than survival: the money.

In history, 456 people who are deep in debt and about to lose all their assets are invited to participate in a competition on an isolated island.

From there, only one will come out alive, with an equivalent prize to more than 200 million reais. Is life worth it all?

The island where the games take place has an artificial intelligence system and various games, often adapted from children’s activities, but that can have a devastating final consequence. All in all, they are 9 episodes who are doing a lot of success.

Round 6 is available on the platform of Netflix.

