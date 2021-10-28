Libertadores final referee has already whistled two eliminations for Palmeiras

This Wednesday, Conmebol defined Néstor Pitana as referee of the Libertadores final in between palm trees and Flamengo. Verdão is not usually lucky in matches led by the Argentine.

The referee whistled four games from São Paulo in the tournament – in none of them Alviverde won. The first was a tough elimination at home. In 2017, after losing the first leg of the round of 16 by 1-0, Palmeiras hosted Barcelona de Guayaquil in search of a comeback. Palestra won by the minimum score, with a goal by Moisés, and the classification was decided on penalties. In the free kicks, the visitors won by 5 to 4 – Egídio and Bruno Henrique wasted by the hosts.

Elimination in Pacaembu

In 2019, Palmeiras would again be eliminated in a match led by Néstor. This time, it was against the Guild, for the return game of the quarterfinals. The Gauchos lost the first match 1-0, but they won 2-1 at Pacaembu and classified themselves by qualifying goal criteria.

In the year in which they became two-time champions, the people from São Paulo had only one match whistled by the Argentine. It was right in the group stage, in a goalless draw, away from home, against Guaraní, from Paraguay.

In the current edition of the tournament, Pitana led the first leg of the quarterfinals against São Paulo. The clash ended in a draw 1-1. On the way back, Verdão won 3-0.

The final against Flamengo will take place on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Abel Ferreira’s team hopes to break the fast of victories in matches led by Néstor Pitana and win the trichampionship.

Leave your comment