Link figurine is available on Instagram; know how to use the functionality

It was very common to see an image or video in Instagram stories with the message “drag up”. Now, this is a thing of the past, as users will be able to make use of the link figurine in stories of the platform. Instagram had been testing the functionality since July/August and some accounts could already enjoy the update.
It has already been announced that, gradually, users will be able to count on the new update and, in this way, share external links. The tool, in addition to being attractive, helps a lot those who work with other networks or with e-commerce. However, Instagram has reported that accounts that repeatedly violate the platform’s policies may lose access to functionality.
The link figurine is very useful and, at the same time, it gives a characterization to the stories and increases the chance that those who are visiting will be able to click on the link. The social network has already announced that there will be other changes aimed at giving users more creative control and, for that, it will include more text and color customizations.
To use the link figurine functionality, it is very easy and intuitive. We’ll show you how to use the new function in your Instagram stories and, if it’s already available, just follow the step by step.
- Access Instagram stories and search for the image or video you want to publish;
- After choosing, go to the upper right corner and click on the stickers icon option;
- Go to the link picture and click on it;
- Thus, it will automatically open with the option to insert the link;
- Correctly type the link of the page or website you want to redirect your followers;
- The next step will be to position the card where you want it. But first, check more carefully and carefully that the link was spelled correctly;
- If everything is fine, just click on “Done” and your stories will be ready with the link provided through the sticker.