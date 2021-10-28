Link figurine is available on Instagram; know how to use the functionality

It has already been announced that, gradually, users will be able to count on the new update and, in this way, share external links.

It was very common to see an image or video in Instagram stories with the message “drag up”. Now, this is a thing of the past, as users will be able to make use of the link figurine in stories of the platform. Instagram had been testing the functionality since July/August and some accounts could already enjoy the update.

It has already been announced that, gradually, users will be able to count on the new update and, in this way, share external links. The tool, in addition to being attractive, helps a lot those who work with other networks or with e-commerce. However, Instagram has reported that accounts that repeatedly violate the platform’s policies may lose access to functionality.

The link figurine is very useful and, at the same time, it gives a characterization to the stories and increases the chance that those who are visiting will be able to click on the link. The social network has already announced that there will be other changes aimed at giving users more creative control and, for that, it will include more text and color customizations.

To use the link figurine functionality, it is very easy and intuitive. We’ll show you how to use the new function in your Instagram stories and, if it’s already available, just follow the step by step.