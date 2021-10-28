Lira criticizes the indictment of deputies by the CPI of the Pandemic; watch

× Photo: Michel Jesus/Chamber of Deputies

Arthur Lira (photo) criticized a short while ago, upon taking over the work of the plenary, the indictment of deputies by the CPI of the Pandemic. According to the president of the Chamber, the decision of the senators “injures fundamental rights and guarantees to the death” provided for in Constitution.

“The hypothesis raised by the rapporteur of the CPI of the Pandemic, of indicting parliamentarians of this house for their public and private manifestations is fatal to fundamental rights and guarantees. Ademias, this attitude of members of our sister house of the National Congress, the Federal Senate, sets a precedent of enormous gravity. Analyzing freedom of expression in particular, I recall that it is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution”, he stated.

According to Lira, a CPI has many powers and, when carried out seriously, can provide relevant services to society.

“A CPI can do a lot. And, when taken seriously, it can provide relevant services to society. However, a CPI cannot do everything. A CPI does not have all the instructive powers of a judge and cannot carry out exclusively jurisdictional acts, enshrined in the Constitution with the jurisdictional reserve clause, whose practice is attributed to the Judiciary. More than that, a CPI cannot become an inquisitorial instrument of exception. In a democratic and legal state, such as the Brazilian state, no authority can act like this”, he said.