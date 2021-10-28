Lira says it is unacceptable request for indictment of deputies made by the CPI of the Pandemic of the Senate – Notícias

10/27/2021 – 18:40

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized this Wednesday (27), during the plenary session, the CPI report on the Senate Pandemic. “For me, it is a reason for great indignation as president of the Chamber and as a Brazilian citizen to become aware of the conclusions forwarded by the rapporteur of the CPI of Covid of the Federal Senate. I repeat, the proposal to indict deputies of this House in the report of that parliamentary inquiry commission is unacceptable”, he said.

The report approved on Tuesday, by 7 votes to 4, proposes the indictment of around 80 people, including the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and Deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), Carlos Jordy (PSL-RJ) ), Ricardo Barros (PP-PR) and Osmar Terra (MDB-RS).

The proposal, according to Lira, “wounds to death the fundamental rights and guarantees”, because the deputies and senators are, by the Constitution, civilly and criminally inviolable for any of their opinions, words and votes. Lira stated that he will analyze the content of the final report in detail to guarantee freedom of expression and parliamentary immunity and the dignity of exercising the mandate.

opinions

For Lira, the indictment uses instruments of “exception” to “violate the freedom of expression of congressmen”, even though the argument of the commission’s rapporteur, Renan Calheiros, was the indictment for dissemination of supposedly false news related to the pandemic.

“If, for the institute of immunity, the content of the parliamentarian’s oral manifestation does not matter, it is absolutely unreasonable to constrain a parliamentarian to testify in a CPI, by virtue of having expressed a certain opinion, as this would mean curtailing their immunities. Even more serious would be the eventual indictment due to the opinions expressed by the congressman regarding the facts object of the investigation”, he said.

He stated that the rapporteur considered that parliamentarians are equivalent to common people and should not be considered as an authority legitimately constituted by popular vote and with their own guarantees of action, even though the legislation guarantees the broadest freedom of expression to parliamentarians.

Lira also stated that “it is impossible” to attribute the authorship of crimes against the public administration to deputies. “Congressmen have no interference in the actions of the public administration nor do they have power over the administrative merit that enables them to directly interfere in public policies”, he said.

Report – Carol Siqueira

Edition – Wilson Silveira