LoL: November Prime Gaming will give RP, skin, XP boost and more

Amazon provides exclusive rewards for subscribers on a monthly basis. Prime Gaming, but this Wednesday (27) it was announced that the company will be one of the sponsors of the following Riot games: LoL, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and Wild Rift, this one will have rewards starting on November 18th.

The partnership will start in 2022 and will give even more rewards to Amazon service subscribers who play the aforementioned titles.

As early as 2021, the reward for players playing League of Legends will be 650 RP, a random 1350 skin, 200 orange essence, five champion fragments, two Eternals fragments and 30 days of XP boost.

See the list of complete rewards below:

League of Legends — available today, the Prime Gaming Capsule includes two sets of Eternals Series 1, 200 Orange Essence, five Champion Permanent Fragments, Guaranteed Permanent 1350RP Skin, 30-day EXP boost and 650 Riot Points.

e-sports of League of Legends — available today, World Championship spectators from League of Legends will be able to receive a personalized e-sports emote, with others available during the global events of League of Legends in 2022.

League of Legends: Wild Rift — Beginning November 18, Prime subscribers will be able to receive exclusive content every two weeks for an entire year (a total of 24 drops) in the mobile game. Content includes Ornaments, Emotes, Returns, Skins and Poses.

VALUE — Upon completion of the current series in January 2022, customers will be able to receive one year of enhanced core content for VALUE. Content includes weapon visuals, two cards, four weapon key chains and four sprays.

Legends of Runeterra — after the end of the current series, in January 2022, Prime subscribers will be able to receive monthly content, including: one Prismatic Chest Level 3 and one Epic Card, One Prismatic Chest Level 3 and three Rare Wild Cards.

Larry Plotnick, General Manager of Prime Gaming, commented that this partnership will add even more value to Prime Gaming, which will have even more content in the coming months.

Riot Games is an incredible partner that will add even more value to your Amazon Prime subscription. We’ve been working with Riot for some time now, but this collaboration takes a new level of value for customers to have no doubt that Riot games get even better with Amazon Prime. We can’t wait to bring even more content to Prime Gaming subscribers in the coming months.

To access the content provided by the Prime Gaming, you must subscribe to the Amazon Prime service, which costs R$9.90 per month. The plan entitles you to several other benefits, including rewards for dozens of other games.