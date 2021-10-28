Lollapalooza 2022 Announces Line-up; know everything

the festival Lollapalooza Brazil announced today (28) the complete line-up of its next edition. Headliners include names like The Strokes, Miley Cyrus and Foo Fighters. Check out the full list below.

Other highlights of Lollapalooza 2022 are Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix in addition to big names in national music, such as Emicida, Alok, Pabllo Vittar, Gloria Groove, Djonga, Fresno, Bairro Jup, MC Tha and Rashid. Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Jane’s Addiction, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Turnstile, Idles will also be present.

Last April, when they announced the postponement of Lollapalooza for next year, the event organizers explained that tickets purchased by fans for the 2021 edition will remain valid for the new dates. The exchange period of days or ticket modalities for this audience goes from November 3rd to 16th.

Those who cannot go, meanwhile, can request the conversion of the ticket price into credits, usable in any event produced by T4F, by the end of 2022.

The sale of new tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 will open in November 18th, and there are still no published prices. The festival takes place on days March 25, 26 and 27, 2022.