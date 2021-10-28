Lollapalooza 2022 Tickets: Know Where to Buy and How to Exchange | Lollapalooza 2022

Lollapalooza announced, this Thursday (28), the line-up for the 2022 edition and also established the rules for the exchange of tickets at the event.

The festival takes place on March 25, 26 and 27, 2022, at the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo (see line-up in the video below).

Who bought the Lolla Day, a ticket valid for a festival day, before the pandemic will have between the 3rd and 16th of November to exchange tickets on the official website.

Those who bought the Lolla Pass, a ticket for the three days of the festival, do not need to make any exchange. It remains valid for next year.

From November 18th, sales will be reopened, and the public will be able to buy both the individual ticket and the combo. The values ​​have not yet been released.

Lollapalooza 2022: check out the main attractions of the festival

Foo Fighters, Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix are the headliners of Lolla 2022, a festival that takes place after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

See the main attractions below:

Headliners: Foo Fighters, Strokes, Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix

Up-and-coming indie and pop singers: Doja Cat, Phoebe Bridgers, Marina, Alessia Cara, Remi Wolf, Khelani

Trap and only rap: A$AP Rocky, Matuê, Jack Harlow, Djonga, Rashid, 070 Shake

Emo or pop punk: Alexisonfire, Machine Gun Kellly, A Day to Remember, Fresno

Super DJs: Alok, Alesso, Alan Walker, Chris Lake, Jetlag, Cat Dealers, Deorro, DJ Marky

Psychedelias: Black Pumas, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Caribou

Rocket Snacks: Detonautas, Jane’s Addiction

New Brazilian pop: Gloria Groove, Silva, Jão, MC Tha, Jup do Bairro, Lagum, Edgar