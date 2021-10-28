Lollapalooza Brazil 2022 Announces Full Line-up Featuring Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Foo Fighters and More; come see everything!

It finally came there! After several postponements due to the pandemic, the “Lollapalooza Brasil 2022” returns to the Autodromo de Interlagos, in São Paulo, on March 25, 26 and 27, 2022, and already has a line-up to call your own! The long-awaited new edition of the festival will feature incredible headliners such as Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky and Martin Garrix! OMG!!! Who else screamed?!

The full list of performers was released this Thursday (28), bringing other big names like Machine Gun Kelly, Alessia Cara, Jack Harlow, Alesso, Marina, The Wombats and Phoebe Bridgers! It is obvious that Brazilians could not be missing, right? Emicida, Alok, Pabllo Vittar, Gloria Groove, Djonga and Jão are among the artists who will represent us at the festival. Wow!

Check out the daily schedule of Lolla 2022:

March 25th, Friday: The Strokes, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Alan Walker, Chris Lake, Jack Harlow, LP, Marina, Turnstile, Caribou, The Wombats, Pabllo Vittar, Ashnikko, Matue, 070 Shake, Jetlag, VINNE, jxdn, Beowülf, Detonautas, Edgar, Mecca, Barja.

March 26, Saturday: Miley Cyrus, A$AP Rocky, A Day To Remember, Alok, Alexisonfire, Alessia Cara, Deorro, Emicida, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Remi Wolf, Silva, Jão, Boombox Cartel, Chemical Surf, Suit Rei, DJ Marky, Victor Lou, Clarice Falcão, Jup do Bairro, MC Tha, Ashibah, Fatnotronic, WC no Beat and Kevin o Chris + Haikaiss + PK + Felp 22 + MC TH + Hyperanhas.

March 27th, Sunday: Foo Fighters, Martin Garrix, Alesso, Jane’s Addiction, Black Pumas, Kaytranada, Phoebe Bridgers, Idles, Kehlani, Goldfish, Gloria Groove, Djonga, Cat Dealers, Rashid, Fresno, Evokings, Plant & Root, Lagum, Fancying, MALIFOO, minor acts, FractaLL x Rocksted.

All tickets purchased for the 2020 edition remain valid for the respective days of next year’s edition. In the case of half price, those who bought in 2020 must present proof valid for the first date of the event (April 2020). If the purchase of tickets is made now, it will be necessary to present proof valid for the new dates of the event: March 25, 26 and 27, 2022.

Anyone who wants to change the day of their Lolla Day (from Saturday to Sunday, for example) will be able to make the change on the official website of “Lollapalooza Brasil“, between November 3rd and 16th this year. Oh, and even if you haven’t received your Lolla Cashless bracelet yet, you can request a date change. Please pay attention to the following rules: the exchange can only be made once, subject to availability. It will be irreversible, so think carefully before making any decisions.

The reopening of sales will take place after the ticket exchange period, on November 18th, at the event’s official box office (no fees) or on the Tickets for Fun website (with fees).