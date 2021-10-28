Lore Improta vents after criticism for leaving a ‘crooked’ daughter on her lap

Dancer Lore Improta, wife of singer Leo Santana, used her social networks this Wednesday (27), to counter some followers who criticized a recent publication shared by the famous. The couple celebrated this Tuesday (26), the first month of their daughter Lis, in Salvador. In one of the records shared by Improta, the little girl appears with her head resting on the hand of her father, Leo Santana who was holding her in his lap at that moment.

It turns out that some netizens criticized the couple for allegedly leaving the girl “crooked” in their laps. Through stories shared on her Instagram profile, the blonde countered the criticisms. “This is the position she stays quiet. She loves it and that’s why we put her like this to be able to take a picture”, started by explaining Leo Santana’s wife on her Instagram profile.

And he continued telling that she only stays in that position when she’s on her father’s lap: “And she just sits like that in her father’s lap… it must be the size of her hands. If it had hurt or bothered her, she would be crying,” he made a point of elucidating Lore Improta. A short time later, still talking about unnecessary attacks by haters on the internet, Improta explained that it was that’s why he left social media soon after his daughter was born:

“Guys, do you understand now why I disappeared in my postpartum period? I disappeared because of that! Today I have a much better head, my emotions are much more balanced to deal with the situations that the internet brings to me. So today, I see certain types of comments and everything else, I bring it here for you to have a sense of what it is, but in relation to managing this within me, this is all well managed, rest assured!”.

Continues after advertising

Lore Improta went on to say that after giving birth to her daughter Lis, she was emotionally shaken and that she decided to take a break from social media to first learn how to deal with her daughter, as she knew she would also have to deal with opinions and criticism of many people on the Internet. For the dancer, this was the best choice she could have made:

“Today I feel much more secure in relation to my daughter, in relation to how to take care of her, how to take care of her, bathing and everything else. I know what’s good for her, so the comments that come up that I perceive is in a negative way don’t shake me anymore. Because I know what our experience is like here, I know what’s good for her, and I’ll never try to do something that’s bad for her., declared.

Leo Santana’s wife concluded the outburst, noting that she only spoke about the subject to pay attention to fans about how messages from haters can interfere in family relationships: “I bring this to you just so you can really get a sense of the types of comments that appear and how much we have to be careful so that it doesn’t directly interfere with our emotions and harm our relationship with our children, with our husband and with ourselves”, finished.