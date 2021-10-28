Luisa Mell suffers defeat in court against singer Zé Neto

THE presenter and activist Luísa Mell got another defeat in court, this time against country singer Zé Neto, who is partnered with Cristiano. The artist sued the famous animal rights advocate after a series of publications made by Luísa on her social networks. In the posts, she accuses the artist of mistreatment of animals during a pilgrimage at the end of last month.

Now the judge responsible for the case granted the request of the countryman requesting that the post made by the activist, in which he accuses the singer of mistreating animals, be deleted from social networks. “I partially grant the urgent relief to determine to the defendant that, within two days of the proven knowledge of this decision, remove the post“, says an excerpt of the decision.

A second video, made later by Luísa Mell as a retraction, should not be taken off the air. The judge also stipulated that, if the presenter and activist does not comply with the decision, she must pay a fine. “The facts under discussion are in the public domain, as they occurred on a high-reach social network and have already been viewed by nearly 3 million people“.

accusation of ill-treatment

Zé Neto organized a caravan at the end of September to pay a promise. He left Camanducaia, in the interior of the State of São Paulo, and continued on to the city of Aparecida, where the Basilica of Nossa Senhora Aparecida is located. During the pilgrimage, the famous man traveled the route mounted on donkeys. Angry, the activist ran to social networks and criticized the singer’s attitude.

“Singer Zé Neto decided to make a promise, but the donkey will pay. The animal will be forced to walk 1,180km with the singer mounted on it. Obviously I was outraged. If the promise is a sacrifice that the person is going to make, what is the point of condemning an animal to pay”, questioned the activist. “Why don’t you walk? Why don’t you ride a bike? Why don’t you kneel in corn?”, he said.

The singer denied any kind of ill-treatment to the animals and decided to file a lawsuit in court asking not only for compensation for moral damages of R$30,000 but also the public retraction of Luísa Mell. The defense of the country singer also requested that the activist be prohibited from divulging “untruths” about the famous. The document, to which the IN OFF had exclusive access, brings details of the lawsuit filed against the blonde.

The process

According to the text, the caravan’s plan was to cover approximately 141 kilometers in five days. Zé Neto’s defense assures that “the animals that are usually used receive veterinarian monitoring throughout the year, with several tests being performed” and that, during the journey, “stops were made at different inns, for everyone to rest, and the animals were treated, on each day, with hay and feed, hydration, in addition to rest“.

Also according to the action, two veterinarians accompanied the caravan and all the animals underwent a series of examinations before starting the journey. On September 29, however, Luísa Mel made a video on her Instagram in which, according to the defense, “more than simple criticism of the author [Zé Neto], built a totally untrue and absurd narrative” against the sertanejo.

In the action, the defense of the sertanejo attached several examination documents that would prove the health of the animals. In the text, the Sertanejo also emphasizes that the speeches of Luísa Mell “rebounded so negatively that several derogatory comments and inciting hate speech” began to appear on both the activist’s and the musician’s social networks. (Danilo Reenlsober collaborated)