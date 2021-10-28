Lula leads and Moro occupies 3rd place in a scenario, says new poll

the former minister Sergio Moro occupies the third position in voting intentions for the Presidency of the Republic in a new survey PoderData. In the first scenario tested, the former federal judge appears in third, with 8%, ahead of Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 5%. There is a possibility that Moro will join Podemos in the coming days. Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) leads all scenarios.

It is a simulation with the presence of the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB). Another scenario contains Eduardo Leite (PSDB), governor of Rio Grande do Sul, in place of Doria. In this drawing, Moro and Ciro tie, both with 7%.

The survey’s margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The survey, carried out from October 25th to 27th, heard 2,500 people from 27 federative units and 420 different municipalities.

See the positions of the pre-candidates in the scenario with João Doria:

Lula (PT): 35%

Bolsonaro (no party): 28%

I live (no party): 8%

Cyrus (PDT): 5%

Doria (PSDB): 4%

Mandetta (DEM): 4%

Daten (PSL): 3%

Scallop (Citizenship): 3%

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD): 1%

Blank/null: 7%

Don’t know: 2%

Second scenario, with Eduardo Leite:

Lula (PT): 34%

Bolsonaro (no party): 30%

Cyrus (PDT): 7%

I live (no party): 7%

Mandetta (DEM): 4%

Daten (PSL): 4%

Milk (PSDB): 3%

Scallop (Citizenship): 3%

Pacheco (PSD): 1%

blank/null: 6%

don’t know: 1%

