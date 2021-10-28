Man swallows cell phone, waits six months for ‘nature to act’, but ends up on the operating table

By Letícia Souza on October 25, 2021 at 20:52 | Updated October 25, 2021 at 8:52 pm

World – A medical team at the University Hospital of Aswan, Egypt, took a cell phone out of a young man’s stomach. According to the Gulf Today newspaper, the boy went to the health unit with severe abdominal pain.

After undergoing tests, hospital staff found a serious infection in the young man’s stomach. He then underwent an X-ray, which showed the presence of an ‘unknown object’. Surgery to remove the device was performed soon after.

As the young man, he swallowed his cell phone about six months ago. However, he did not reveal the reason for the decision. He was waiting for the device to leave the body in a natural way. However, the infection and severe pain took him to the hospital.

“The patient was told that the device was a major threat to his life due to the battery containing harmful chemicals,” explained Aswan University School of Medicine Dean Mohammed Al Dahshouri.

After surgery, the young person’s condition is considered stable. “The incident was the first of its kind. It was very bizarre, as the man didn’t reveal why he swallowed his cell phone,” said Mohammed.

* With information from IstoÉ