Manchester City ‘bombs’ West Ham but loses on penalties and is eliminated from the League Cup

Pep Guardiola’s team was the current four-time champion of the competition and fell in the round of 16

Four-time champion of the English League Cup, the Manchester City is eliminated from the competition in 2021-22. This Wednesday, City was 0-0 in normal time, but lost 5-4 on penalties to the West Ham in the final octaves.

Noble, Bowen, Dawson, Creswell and Benrahma all took penalties for West Ham.

On the City side, Foden kicked out, Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Grealish scored.

With that, City’s streak of 21 consecutive eliminations in the competition comes to an end., where he is the only one in history to have four titles in a row. But the fifth will not come.

During the 90 minutes, City kicked no less than 25 balls to goal, but stopped at Frenchman Areola, who made no less than 7 saves to keep the Hammers alive.

Championship status

With the result, West Ham becomes only the second team in history to eliminate Manchester United and Manchester City in the English League Cup.

The Hammers advance to the quarterfinals and wait for the draw to meet their opponent. Liverpool, tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Sunderland, Leicester and Brentford are the other classifieds.

upcoming games

City returns to play on Saturday, at Etihad Stadium, at 11:30 am (Brasilia), against Crystal Palace for the Premier League.

West Ham will travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia).

Datasheet

West Ham 0 (5) x (4) 0 Manchester City

GOALS:

MANCHESTER CITY: Steffen; Walker (Cancelo), Stones, Aké and Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan and De Bruyne (Grealish); Mahrez (Foden), Sterling and Palmer (Gabriel Jesus). Technician: Pep Guardiola

WEST HAM: Areola; Johnson, Dawson, Diop and Cresswell; Soucek, Noble, Vlasic (Benrahma), Masuaku (Fornals) and Lanzini; Yarmolenko (Bowen) Technician: David Moyes