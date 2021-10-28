Manchester United star questions Maguire’s captain’s sash and weighs even more atmosphere in the locker room, says newspaper

The Times reports that a player in the squad questioned why Solskjaer had named Maguire as captain

After 5-0 loss to Liverpool last Sunday (24), the weather in Manchester United not the best. And, according to The Times, a meeting involving players, board and coach Solskjaer, who is swaying in office, further heated up the spirits at Old Trafford.

According to the diary, the Norwegian coach asked during the meeting what could be done to get the team out of the bad phase.

One athlete, who did not have his name revealed, was quite irritated that Harry Maguire had assumed the captain’s belt with only six months at the club, after being transferred from Leicester City in August 2019.

The No. 5 replaced Ashley Young as permanent captain of the Red Devils in January 2020 and has divided opinions among fans for the past two years, as his performance on the field has left something to be desired.

At the time, he was chosen ahead of the likes of David de Gea and Marcus Rashford, who were longer at Old Trafford, and who had already been captains a few times during the 2019-20 season.

”He [Maguire] arrived and was a leader of the group. I wasn’t surprised, but I was impressed with his leadership skills, so Harry will continue to wear the armband,” Solskjaer said at the time.

seventh place in Premier League and without winning for 4 games in the competition, United returns to the field this Saturday (30) to receive the tottenham, at 1:30 pm (Brasilia), with broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.



