Marfrig (MRFG3) has a result considered “impressive” by Credit; stock closes up 2.68%

SAO PAULO – The result of Marfrig (MRFG3), released last Tuesday (26), gained prominence in this session, with shares registering high in most of this Wednesday’s trading session (27). The papers closed with a high of 2.68%, at R$ 25.27.

As Credit Suisse points out, at a time of great uncertainty in relation to Brazil, “dollarized” securities were once again preferred and the company stands out given its very strong operational momentum, which was clearly reflected in the numbers for the third quarter.

Net income was around R$1.7 billion in the period, an increase of 148.7% year-on-year. Marfrig’s consolidated net revenue was R$ 23.638 billion in the quarter, 40.4% higher than the revenue in the annual comparison and a historical record for the company.

For Credit, the result was impressive.

The growth was explained by the higher sales volume and better prices in all operations, reinforcing the excellent moment of beef protein, which had its price appreciated in all regions of the world.

“Marfrig’s geographic diversification, with its strong presence in North America, and with a lean operation focused on South America, made the company reach a historic result, with records in net revenue and in Ebitda [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] adjusted, which was R$ 4.7 billion”, points out Levante Ideias de Investimentos.

Credit points out that the quarter faced a difficult base of comparison in the third quarter of 2020 and yet, surprisingly, NB Steak’s Ebitda grew 167% year-on-year.

In South America (20% of historically consolidated Ebitda), higher cattle prices in Brazil (34%), Uruguay (25%) and Argentina (37%), and higher logistics expenses continue to negatively impact profitability.

“We remain optimistic with the case given that operational momentum will remain strong. NB is expected to benefit from the still favorable US cattle supply and strong spreads, while the South American division’s margin should gradually rebound from the fund, supported by a healthier export dynamic. With more than 80% exposure to the US, we believe investors see Marfrig and JBS (JBSS3) as good hedges for the downward trend in the domestic market,” credit analysts point out.

