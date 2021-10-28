Maria Marta saves José Alfredo from death in an upheaval

in the final stretch of Empire, maria marta (Lilia Cabral) will save José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) of death. Madame will stop Silviano (Othon Bastos) from shooting the Commander during the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso).

In Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the former butler will go to the ceremony with his target set. He will be on site with the only goal to kill the man in black. The former employee of the Medeiros family will be in hiding waiting for the right moment to shoot his rival.

During the wedding party, José Alfredo will join Vicente’s family and will dance with his fellow countrymen. “Enough, Joe! Stop with this Carnival. You are not happy, you are beside yourself! Get real, before it hits the ground”, will say Maria Marta.

Maria Marta saves José Alfredo

The Commander will even be carried by the guests. Meanwhile, Silviano will be hiding in the garden watching everything and ready to shoot. However, the moment he goes to fire the weapon, the madam will step in front of the emperor and hinder him.

The ex-butler will be furious at the have to give up shooting so as not to risk the shot hitting Maria Marta. “What the fuck! If I shoot now I’ll end up hitting Marta! She is always protecting this cangaceiro, even unconsciously”, will release it.

Thereby, the dondoca will end up saving José Alfredo’s life without even having a clue. But the heroine moment will ultimately pay off. The man in black will be quite happy and will give the woman a kiss.

Ex-couple’s meeting in Império

Unaware of the danger they were in at Cristina’s wedding party, Maria Marta and the Commander will be happy together for the moment. Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa) will not be at the ceremony and the two will eventually get closer.

Together, the ex-couple will remember their honeymoon, in addition to talking about the family they created. The madam will be in tears and vent with José Alfredo about the moments they had together.

“Sincerely? A fantastic, wonderful life, with all the moments that a true couple is entitled to, including those of pure lowliness. We were happy, Zé, very, very, sometimes we almost exploded with happiness. And it’s no use pretending it wasn’t like that“, she will speak.

“I know it was, Marta”, the businessman will answer, surprising the woman. In sequence, he will give you a kiss on the mouth. The scene between Maria Marta and José Alfredo airs in the last chapters of Império, in the final week of the plot, which ends on November 6th.