Marvel Studios comments on possible “split” with Sony after Spider-Man 3

A few years ago, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures starred in quite a soap opera involving the Spider-Man franchise. For a while, the hero really was out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fortunately, everything was resolved for the production of ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, but Kevin Feige was asked about the possibility of another similar situation.

The producer dodged but believes he won’t see anything as dramatic as before.

“I don’t foresee that we’re going to go through this emotional roller coaster, or put fans on that emotional roller coaster, again.” he said.

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, with Jon Watts in the direction.

Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.