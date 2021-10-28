Masaaki Hoshino, producer of Pokémon Unite, talks about how the community impacts the game

Pokémon Unite was released a few months ago and was a huge success. To better understand what the game will offer in the coming months, we had the opportunity to interview exclusively Masaaki Hoshino, the game’s producer.

Some Pokémon Unite changes, such as more quests to get upgrades and items, have been implemented to fulfill player requests and make the experience more “fun and rewarding for everyone”.

In addition, Hoshino also promised that updates to existing maps will continue to ensure a good balance in the game. According to the producer:

“We plan to continually tweak the maps and create a good, balanced gaming experience. We’re also planning seasonal events, like the new Halloween Festival, which will allow players to experience an exciting new game mode as well as unlock new seasonal items and customization options. Also, although I can’t go into details at this time, new ways to play are being considered, and we want to ensure that all players who like Pokémon Unite will continue to enjoy and have fun with the game and with all the Pokémon and updates that are on. for coming.”

Pokémon Unite is available for free for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.