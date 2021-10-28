Mauricio de Sousa praises his son and reveals plans for a gay character

Mauricio de Sousa has always been very successful writing comic books, being best known for the success of “Turma da Mônica”, which continues to impact children and adults today.

In an interview with BBC News Brasil, the artist commented on the launch of the book “Sou Um Rio”, a true manifesto in defense of the environment on the eve of COP-26, the conference on climate change that begins this Sunday, October 31st , in Glasgow, UK.

However, he did not fail to address other important issues, such as the diversity in his stories, revealing plans to stop a gay character in his stories, whether in “Turma da Mônica Jovem” or the father of a new child in the original gang.

“It’s coming… I’m waiting a little bit that it’s more and more accepted the gay position, mainly. I have a son (Mauro Sousa), well, who comes out and I love my son. He takes care of such an important part of the company, which is concerts and shows. And it puts a knot in people who are older and have more experience”, he comments.

We are discussing this, yes. We are discussing with the writers, with Mauro, with the people close to us there so that there is a positive character. In every way,” he continued.

“After all, when I had breakfast once with Mauro and his husband, I opened the window, right? Because then people saw that I am with my son”, recalled Mauricio de Sousa.

EMOTION WHEN TALKING ABOUT THE CHILD

Moved, Mauricio de Sousa even remembered the day when Mauro Sousa came out to the family, ensuring that they reacted completely naturally to the news.

“At home it was natural. I think for him too, from what he said. He opened up to me too. And we understand each other very well, always”, he explained.

With my children I always understand myself very well. This case was a little different, but it was also a very interesting and pleasant experience, because it is the door to life and happiness. Realization too”.

“There can be no obstacles to sensations. It’s a way, an attitude, it’s a word that escapes me now…, but anyway, I think we all have the right to live what is pleasant, necessary and makes us feel good”, declared the comic artist.

“But, mainly, if it’s good for more than one, it’s even better. I think it was a very good experience for me too”, concluded Mauricio de Sousa.

