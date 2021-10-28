Mauricio de Sousa says he prepares a gay character for Turma da Mnica

Mauricio de Sousa (photo: Divulgao/TV Globo)

the comic artist



Mauricio de Sousa



, 86, says he is preparing a gay character for his famous stories from



Music group



.



In an interview with



BBC News Brazil



, Mauricio opened his heart about his son



Mauro



and revealed about the new projects.

Souza has always worked so that his gang has greater diversity. Proof of this, the black character



Milena



, created in 2019, which he assesses as the most popped in the launch. Regarding the topic of homosexuality, he recognizes that he assesses the Brazilian scene and assesses with screenwriters how this will be done.

“We are discussing with the writers, with Mauro, with the people close to us so that there is a positive character. In every way,” said the cartoonist. Mauricio revealed that when Mauro revealed to him his sexual orientation the news was received naturally.

“He [Mauro] opened up to me. And we understand each other very well, always. With my children I always understand myself very well. This case was a little different, but it was also a very interesting and pleasant experience, because the door to life and happiness. Realization too,” he said as he told how the conversation with his son was.

Also in the interview, Mauricio pointed out the importance of Mauro at Mauricio de Sousa Produes and said that his son “knocks people over, who are older and more experienced”. The designer recalls an afternoon together with Mauro and her husband,



Rafael Piccin



.

“I had coffee once with Mauro and his husband, and I opened the window, right?”, he recalled. At the time, in 2019, Mauricio posted a photo of the moment with the couple on his Instagram account. “Because people saw that I’m with my son,” he explained.