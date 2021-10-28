Maurício Souza is fired from Minas Tênis Clube after homophobic publications – Jogada

After homophobic publications, the volleyball player Mauricio Souza was fired from Minas Tennis Club. The information was confirmed on the official profile of the team, on Twitter, this Wednesday afternoon (27).

The athlete had already been fined and removed from the club indefinitely this Tuesday (26). The club was even asked by sponsors to take “appropriate measures”.

Among the measures adopted by Minas Tênis Clube, the athlete should also publicly recant. He apologized but chose an account with the fewest followers to publish the statement.

Renan dal Zotto says it is “inadmissible” and closes the doors for the athlete

In an interview with the newspaper The globe, Renan dal Zotto, coach of the Brazilian volleyball team, criticized the athlete’s lines. “This type of conduct by Mauricio is unacceptable and I am radically against any kind of prejudice, homophobia, racism,” he said.

“When it comes to the Brazilian team, there is no room for homophobic professionals. Above all I need to have a team and I can’t have this type of controversy in the group. I’m not just referring to the cast of athletes. It’s general, for all professionals” , evaluated.

homophobic comments

On social networks, the player criticized the publisher’s ad DC Comics about the new Superman discovering himself bisexual in upcoming issues of the comics.

“Oh, it’s just a drawing, it’s not a big deal.’

after after criticism, returned to the theme: “Nowadays, right is wrong, and wrong is right… It doesn’t depend on me. If you have to choose a side, I take the side that I think is right! I stick with my beliefs, values and ideas,” he said.

Athletes’ manifestation

After the manifest of the sponsors of Minas Tênis Clube, the pointer Douglas Souza, from Vibo Valentia, from Italy, and the Brazilian team, which is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, thanked the position, citing that “homophobia is not freedom of expression or opinion”.

Thanks @FiatBR for positioning! Thank you for understanding that homophobia is not freedom of expression or opinion. We await more news. — Douglas Souza (@DouglasCorreiaS) October 26, 2021

Who also spoke was the former libero and two-time Olympic champion Fabi Alvim, reporting that “homophobia is a crime!”.

Homophobia is CRIME! — Fabi Alvim (@FabiAlvim14) October 26, 2021