MC Gui, Rico and Tati form the sixth Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

MC Gui, Rico Melquiades and Tati Quebra Barraco form the sixth Roça of The Farm 13. Sthefane Matos won the Farmer’s Test, this Wednesday (27), and returns to the headquarters with the most coveted hat of the season.

Last Tuesday night (26), Dynho Alves — owner of the Power of the Red Flame — vetoed Rico from participating in the Farmer’s Test. Therefore, the comedian was already confirmed in Roça.

To succeed in the challenge, sponsored by Banco Original, the competitors’ mission was to hit the ball on each of the products that were on the panel.

If the pawn aimed the slingshot in a repeated category, it should pass the turn to the opponent.

He would wear the Farmer’s hat, the first to complete the picture with different options.

Result

Sthefane Matos proved her marksmanship. The peoa won the Farmer’s Test and escaped from Roça.

