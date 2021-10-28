McLaren sees Ferrari arrive, but swears he did “the best he could” in the US

Zak Brown and Andreas Seidl, McLaren CEO and Team Leader respectively (Photo: McLaren)

F1: VERSTAPPEN HOLDS HAMILTON IN THE ARM, WINS US, STEPS TO TITLE | Paddock GP #262

The dispute of the GP of the United States, last weekend, not only reserved battles for the title of the Drivers’ Championship, polarized between Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, and Lewis Hamilton, of Mercedes. Other fights have appeared on the track, such as the one between McLaren and Ferrari, the sport’s historic teams fighting each other for third place in the Constructors in 2021. And Woking’s team, currently ahead by just 3.5 points, saw the rivals perform better. in Austin.

According to Andreas Seidl, team leader, it was the most he could get on a weekend that favored the rivals in the Circuit des Americas.

“P5 and P8 here at the Circuit of the Americas was basically the best we could do,” he said. “We were fighting a very strong Ferrari this weekend, we did well to get ahead of at least one and thus keep third place in the championship. good run from Daniel [Ricciardo], passing by Carlos [Sainz] on the first lap and then withstanding enormous pressure until the finish line”, he said.

With 5th place by Ricciardo and 8th place by Lando Norris, McLaren had 14 points in the American stage – four less than the 18 obtained by Ferrari with fourth place by Charles Leclerc and seventh by Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was even overtaken by the Australian in a fight that resulted in an exchange of barbs and could have ended the stage in an even better situation. Seidl, in turn, valued the performance of the Brit, who failed to get Sainz’s position.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Daniel Ricciardo was McLaren’s best placed at the US GP, with 5th place (Photo: McLaren)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

“With Lando not being able to gain positions at the beginning of the race, it was difficult for him, but he was in pursuit all the way to the finish line. Good job from everyone on the track this weekend, who spent many hours in hot conditions, with the support, as always, from everyone at the factory and our colleagues at Mercedes,” he added.

The US GP broke the attendance record in a Formula 1 weekend, with approximately 400,000 people attending the three-day event. Seidl highlighted the massive presence of fans and has already “turned the key” for the next stage of the championship, to be played in Mexico between the 5th and 7th of November.

“It was a very busy week for us. We had a lot of events with our partners, sponsors and guests, and we really enjoyed the fabulous atmosphere on a circuit packed and full of life, with enthusiastic fans. We’ll go home now, regroup and analyze the race to see how we can get even more out of that set when we cross the Atlantic again for the Mexico GP,” he concluded.

Daniel Ricciardo accelerates Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s car this Saturday in Austin (Video: F1)