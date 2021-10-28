Meat embargo is not China’s political act, says Agriculture Minister | Economy

Brazil Archive/Agency “Blocking meat is not a political act in China,” said Tereza Cristina in an interview with CNN Brasil

The minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Tereza Cristina, said in an interview with CNN Brazil

this Wednesday (27) he does not believe that China’s embargo on Brazilian beef imports has a political reason or is a strategy to reduce prices.

“I can’t say that. What I can say is that this is a Chinese strategy and that the ministry has an obligation to do its part, which is to provide the requested information in a transparent manner”, he said.

The minister’s statement is a response to the recent concerns of the ruralist caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, which blames President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) for the Chinese veto. According to lawmakers, diplomatic relations with China were compromised after Bolsonaro blamed the Covid-19 pandemic on the Asian country.

There were also hypotheses that the embargo would be an attempt by China to negotiate beef prices with Brazil. This is because the high demand for the product increased the value of the ton by 42%, which was traded at US$ 5.819 in the first week of September – when the veto was given.

Tereza Cristina also said that the delay for the return of imports by the Chinese may be linked to an increase in pork production in the country. “China started to grow again with the production of pigs, after a problem that lasted for three years. Today, they have a greater volume of pork. We replaced this need a little for a while”.

Suspension of exports

The Chinese embargo began on September 4, after the confirmation of two atypical cases of mad cow disease in slaughterhouses in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso. Pursuant to a trade agreement between the two countries, Brazil decided to suspend beef exports to China.

Days later, however, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) decided to keep Brazil with the status of “insignificant risk” for the disease. The agency considered that the animals had been treated independently and in isolation. Therefore, they presented no “risk to human health”. Even so, China decided to maintain the suspension, which has lasted seven weeks.

Last week, the minister of Agriculture had already made herself available to personally go to Beijing to negotiate the resumption of exports with the local authorities. THE CNN

, Tereza Cristina stated that she has been constantly talking to the technical teams to resolve the matter. “We hope to resume shipments in the very short term.”

Meat awaits release to enter the country

Despite the suspension of exports, domestic slaughterhouses even shipped beef to China after September 4th. It is estimated that Brazil has shipped around 112,000 tonnes that have already arrived in the country or are in Chinese ports awaiting release. “40% of this meat Brazilian exporters receive [o pagamento] even before arriving in China”, informed the minister.

On Wednesday, the Asian country released the entry of a batch of meat that had been stored in the port of Shanghai since October 15th. The information was confirmed by the importer Conrado Beckerman, linked to the consulting firm Agrifatto, in a statement on the company’s podcast. Despite this, the Chinese embargo on Brazilian beef remains in effect.