Meat prices fall again; check out the highlights of this thursday

Schedule

Brazil: data from crops in Rio Grande do Sul (Emater)

Brazil: October IGP-M (FGV)

USA: weekly claims for unemployment insurance

Cattle: meat prices fall again at wholesale, says Safras & Mercado

According to consulting firm Safras & Mercado, beef prices dropped once again at wholesale as the cold stores were full. According to the consultancy, the falls are stronger on the front and on the needle tip. In the physical market, prices also retreated and in São Paulo, capital, the arroba went from R$264 to R$262, in the term mode.

At B3, live cattle futures contract prices retreated and practically canceled the strong increase of the previous day due to the lack of progress in relation to the resumption of exports to China. The maturity adjustment for October went from BRL 264.35 to BRL 259.25, from BRL 283.30 to BRL 272.05 in November and from BRL 293.85 to BRL 287 in December, 90 per at sign.

Corn: Cepea indicator loses level of R$ 88 per bag

The Cepea corn indicator, calculated based on prices in Campinas (SP), dropped and was below R$ 88 per sack for the first time since June. The price varied -0.87% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 88.27 to R$ 87.5 per bag. Therefore, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 11.25%. In 12 months, prices reached 7.39% appreciation.

At B3, the corn futures contract curve interrupted the sequence of declines and managed to sustain itself above the level of R$87 per bag. The maturity adjustment for November was from R$87.55 to R$87.79, for January 2022 it went from R$87.25 to R$87.55, for March it went from R$87.43 to R$ 87.67 and finally, in May, it went from R$ 84.27 to R$ 85.12 per bag.

Soybean: bag is slightly high

The Cepea soybean indicator, calculated based on prices practiced at the port of Paranaguá (PR), had a day of higher prices. The price varied 0.12% compared to the previous day and went from R$ 171.58 to R$ 171.79 per bag. Thus, in the year, the indicator had an increase of 11.62%. In 12 months, prices reached 3.13% appreciation.

On the Chicago Stock Exchange, soybean futures contract prices were practically stable for the second consecutive day, as the contract for January gains more volume compared to the one for November. The contract for January, the contract with the most deals at the moment, rose 0.18% in the daily comparison and rose from $12.474 to $12.496 a bushel.

Coffee: prices fall in Brazil with a fall in New York

According to Safras & Mercado, Arabica coffee prices retreated in Brazil, following the fall in New York. In the south of Minas Gerais, the good drink arabica with 15% pickup increased from R$1,260/.1265 to R$1.230/1240, while in the cerrado of Minas Gerais, the hard drink with 15% pickup was R$1,265/ 1,270 to BRL 1,235/1,240 per bag.

On the New York Stock Exchange, Arabica coffee prices had a day of sharp decline, which canceled out the two previous sessions of high. Even so, prices remained above the level of US$ 2.0 per pound The maturity for December, the most traded currently, had a devaluation of 3.24% in the daily comparison and went from US$ 2.0810 to $2.0135 per pound.

Abroad: stock markets close after records

After a few days of renewing records, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones closed on a fall in the United States. On the other hand, the Nasdaq, the tech stock index, had a mildly bullish day after some better-than-expected results. The market echoed new discussions regarding the infrastructure plan of the Government of Joe Biden in Congress.

On the economic agenda, durable goods orders in September had a smaller-than-expected retraction in the US. In the month, there was a drop of 0.4%, while analysts projected -1.1%. Today, Thursday, the 28th, the highlights are the releases of unemployment insurance claims and the first preview of the US GDP for the third quarter.

In Brazil: Central Bank raises Selic rate to 7.75% per year

At the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, the directors unanimously decided to raise the Selic rate to 7.75% per year. The decision was expected by the market, but this time it was well divided, with some analysts expecting a higher rise and others lower. The Copom signaled another increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting in December.

The difficulty in voting the PEC of the precatório and the speculations about the Copom meeting gave the Ibovespa a day of stability. As a result, the main stock index on the Brazilian stock exchange dropped 0.05% in the daily comparison and was quoted at 106,363 points. Meanwhile, the commercial dollar had a devaluation of 0.02% and went from R$ 5.5734 to R$ 5.5721.