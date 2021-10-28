Mel Maia disappears from social networks, worries followers and exposes health problem ”I can’t take it anymore”

Top Stories

Who is a fan of Mayan honey noticed that the actress was half disappeared from Instagram stories. The famous revealed, this Wednesday (27), that she has an anxiety problem. ”I see you actually talking so I can show up more, I promise I will! It’s just that this week the anxiety decided to spend the days with me and I can’t take it anymore”, vented the famous young woman.”These days I’m very anxious. And I feel comfortable talking about it with you. […] A chest pain that my God in heaven. He knows? My heart races, I get short of breath. And today at the gym, it happened again. But sometimes I can control it. Today I managed to control it. […] So I’m doing everything to distract myself”, revealed the teen star in Instagram stories.

Mel Maia denounces hate attacks

Although she has many fans who support her on the networks, Mel Maia also has haters who ooze hatred against her on the web. Recently, the actress denounced that he has been a victim of hate attacks on the internet.

“I never came to talk to you about it, because I don’t really like to expose my feelings. I think they are very personal. But, now, you need to know so that you don’t think I’m fine and fine 100% all day and all the time“, began the famous.

“You know that you get on my back a lot, I don’t say that to the guys who are always supporting me and cheering for my best. I say that to the other guys. You understood very well. Anything I do, anything at all becomes a big thing, a lot of gossip and people talking“, he vented.

Mel stated that he is aware that he is a famous person due to his television and film work. However, the actress recalled that she is still a 17-year-old teenager and asked for a break from her attacks so that she could recover.

