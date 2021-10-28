Menon: São Paulo Ethics Commission got it right – 10/27/2021

Perrone’s blog reported that the Ethics Committee of the São Paulo Deliberative Council denied the request of counselors who asked for the removal of Carlos Miguel Aidar, Douglas Schwartzmann and Leonardo Serafim, indicted by the Public Ministry for alleged fraud in São Paulo.

Why do I write “alleged”?

Because they haven’t been proven. Because an indictment is not a conviction. Antônio Maria Patino Zorzis did well in being cautious and curbing the request.

We journalists have the case of Escola Base, when the owner of the establishment was summarily condemned by public opinion for pedophilia and then acquitted by the courts. It never recovered financially.

In 2013, the men’s volleyball team was playing in Finland. Police arrested six players on charges of rape. They were condemned. A year later, in a new trial, the sentences were reduced.

One of the players was found not guilty. He sued Finland and won the case worth 200,000 dollars.

And I’m not even going to talk about Lula, imprisoned 580 days in the midst of a process that proved to be flawed from the outset.

It takes prudence.

What the club could have done – and was done – was to remove Douglas Schwartzmann from his duties until the case comes to a close.

I hope that if the club is confirmed to have been robbed, everyone will be punished. Removed from the club and arrested.