Merck Signs Agreement to Expand Production of Generic Version of Covid-19 Drug | Coronavirus

The Merck laboratory (MSD) announced this Wednesday (27) an agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), supported by the United Nations, that will allow more companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental drug against Covid-19, molnupiravir . The antiviral is intended for the treatment of people infected with the disease.

The agreement will facilitate affordable global access to the drug in 105 low- and middle-income countries.

“This is the first medical technology licensing against Covid-19 that is transparent and voluntary aimed at public health,” MSD and MPP said in a joint statement.

Companies will be able to apply for MPP sublicensing, and the licensing, which also includes technology transfer, will remain free of ownership rights while the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies the pandemic as a “Public Health Emergency of International Relevance,” he said. the statement.

Drug regulatory authorities in the United States and the European Union have already begun evaluating the drug.

In early October, MSD announced that molnupiravir reduced hospitalizations and deaths in early coronavirus infection.

The pill works by interfering with an enzyme the coronavirus uses to copy its genetic code and reproduce itself. The drug showed similar activity against other viruses.

A phase 3 study followed 775 adults with mild-to-moderate Covid-19 and who were considered to be at increased risk for developing severe disease – due to health problems such as obesity, diabetes or heart disease or being over 60 years old.

Patients who received molnupirvir within 5 days of Covid’s symptom onset had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received an inactive pill (placebo).

The drug is not indicated for critically ill patients.